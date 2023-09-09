Trigger Warning: The following article consists of content that discusses sexual assault and rape. Please read with caution.

While we’ve taken many strides to ensure women’s safety, it’s heart-breaking to know how many people experience sexual violence. When faced with such situations, it could be difficult to understand what the next step should be. Here are some things that one can consider to navigate through such scenarios:

1. Consider taking a morning after pill

In such a scenario, our mental clarity may get impacted, so if you feel like you have a gap in your memory then you need to consider taking a morning after pill. Because while the person may have said they’ve used protection, the risk is all too big to skip this step.

Credit: Teen Vogue

2. Preserve evidence

You need to consider that you’ll be lodging a complaint, so think about preserving evidence that can later be used for testing. This includes your clothes, everything from under-garments to the outer layers from the day of the occurrence. Store the clothes in either a paper bag or a cloth bag (the moisture inside plastic bags can diminish the evidence on the clothes).

Credit: iStock

3. Lodge an FIR

It is never easy to voice yourself. But lodging an FIR is an important step in this scenario. The police force is set up to help you get justice, so make sure you take the initiative to file the report.

Credit: Scribd

4. Seek out an NGO

For additional support, consider reaching out to an NGO that helps women through sexual violence. If you’d like, seek out a counsellor from the NGO to accompany you to the police station so that the professional can guide you through the situation with their legal insight.

5. Get a drug test done

In case you don’t remember what happened, it’s possible you might have been drugged. So you may have to take the initiative to get a curated drug test done. Which means you’ll need to investigate for date-rape drugs in your blood-stream. This includes acting quickly, you will have to get this test done within a stipulated time frame. Look out for drugs such as; Cocaine, Antidepressants, Tranquilizers, Sleeping aids, Flunitrazepam (Rohypnol), Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), Ecstasy (MDMA) and Ketamine.

The best time frame to get tested is within 4-8 hours from the time of the assault. You can get a urine test, a blood test and a hair follicle test done to detect these drugs in your body. A urine test can detect certain drugs in your system for upto 48 hours, and a hair follicle test can detect drugs in the body for upto 90 days.

Credit: ARCpoint Labs

6. Get tested for sexually transmitted diseases

You may have to get 2-3 STD tests done over the course of 3 months. Because most sexually transmitted diseases take 21 days to show up on paper. You can head to diagnostic laboratories in your city to get an STD test done. Or call a diagnostic service-provider such as Proactive For Her to get tested.

Credit: ANI News

7. Get tested for HIV

HIV is a terminal virus, therefore you also need to get tested for HIV 2-3 times over the course of 4 months. It takes 18-90 days for HIV to show up in blood tests. If you strongly suspect that you’ve been exposed to the virus, you need to go to a hospital immediately and ask for Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), this has to be taken within 72 hours of exposure. It’s a medicine that has to be taken over the course of 28 days.

Credit: Adamas University

8. Get tested for pregnancy

In case you’ve missed taking the emergency contraceptive pill, or you still have suspicions regarding pregnancy, don’t just rely on the home pregnancy kit, go to a diagnostic laboratory or straight to a doctor to get tested for it. This will involve a urine test, but you can ask for a blood test too (if you want to be sure).

Credit: Healthline

9. Seek therapy

Sexual violence can impact your mental health terribly. So please consider going to therapy. Consider talking to a mental health professional to resolve and heal its aftermath.