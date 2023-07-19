Sometimes people post such statements on social media that you cannot help but wonder if they are serious or joking. We recently came across a tweet that has made us think the same. In the tweet, a Twitter user compares the salary her house help‘s family makes with that of her cousin and it is nothing but tone-deaf at its best.

While replying to a tweet about taxes, a user who goes by the name SandYa said, “Maids work in multiple houses. My maid’s family’s total income is 1lac per month and pays no tax and gets all freebies. My cousin’s family has only his son working as SW eng earning 30k per month but paying 20% tax. Now how’s this fair??”

Her reply has gone viral on Twitter and users shared screenshots of her tweet calling it out.

Take a look at the tweet here.

What's stopping his cousin's son from quitting his software job and becoming a 'maid'? pic.twitter.com/55zB52Cxmd — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) July 18, 2023

The entire tweet is problematic AF. Firstly, the user compares the salary her house help’s family makes with that of one individual. Secondly, the domestic worker gets no job security, no prospect of future growth, no additional job perks, has to work in extreme conditions and has to put in more hours per week than a software engineer. A software engineer gets many perks while he works in an air-conditioned state-of-the-art office.

ADVERTISEMENT

A domestic worker does not just work in one house. They end up working in multiple houses and work all sorts of jobs throughout the day. Most of the time, they also get their salaries deducted if they take even a day off. Such takes only reek of entitlement and a holier-than-thou attitude. And finally, no one who earns ₹30K per month has to pay 20% tax.

People called out the user for her problematic take. Here’s what they had to say.

If housekeeping is so lucrative, your cousin’s son must pursue it 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) July 18, 2023

30k per month pe KAUNSA 20% tax de raha tha tumhare cousin ka beta? also if ur a software engineer making that kind of money it's simply a skill issue no offence https://t.co/L1sBmbpbNh — aashi 🫧 (@stfuaashi) July 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Your cousin’s son has employee benefits. Only has to work 8 hours for 5 days. Doesn’t have to clean other people’s used dishes and toilets. Doesn’t have to work in physically unsafe working conditions. If it were so lucrative, we’d all be taking up house help jobs, SandYa. https://t.co/O0bQDKs4VW — Sophie | Barbenheimer Week (@azenithromycin) July 18, 2023

Which agency is collecting 20% tax on 30k per month salary? 🤣 https://t.co/I7bguiU8aU — . (@AJayAWhy) July 18, 2023

Some people don't know if they are awake or sleeping. https://t.co/08WWmmJwfW — BG 🖤 (@joBeeGeorgeous) July 18, 2023

Maid works 80+ hours a week. The SW works 40 hours. Gets 2 weekly offs plus Casual and sick leaves. Maid takes one day off and her salary gets deducted.

SW gets HRA, DA, Insurance etc etc etc… What does the maid get?



The SW wouldn't probably even wash his own dirty utensils https://t.co/3YCKXgSx4R — Tanya⁷ (@hoe4hobee) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

What's stopping his cousin's son from quitting his software job and becoming a 'maid'? pic.twitter.com/55zB52Cxmd — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) July 18, 2023

Wait! Total family income vs "only son", lots of data manipulation – how many member in "the maid's family" vs "cousin's family"? What about inter-generational wealth? Particularly home ownership, gold, investments? — Amit Ganguli 𐎠𐎷𐎰𐏐𐎥𐎴𐎦𐎱𐎠𐎮𐎹𐎠𐎹 (@amit_ganguli) July 18, 2023

i cannot believe this is an actual tweet https://t.co/uXLdxLXyVE — Processed Coke. ✨ (@dreambabie_) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Well actually, you should be paying 28% GST for availing their luxurious services 🙃 https://t.co/xxzLChZBY4 — Jahni Somahya 🏳️‍🌈 (@Subhashitani1) July 18, 2023

The tweet was like comparing apples with watermelons.

Check Out- 10 Things We Expect From Our Jobs But Do Not Offer Them To Our Househelps