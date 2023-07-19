Sometimes people post such statements on social media that you cannot help but wonder if they are serious or joking. We recently came across a tweet that has made us think the same. In the tweet, a Twitter user compares the salary her house help‘s family makes with that of her cousin and it is nothing but tone-deaf at its best.
While replying to a tweet about taxes, a user who goes by the name SandYa said, “Maids work in multiple houses. My maid’s family’s total income is 1lac per month and pays no tax and gets all freebies. My cousin’s family has only his son working as SW eng earning 30k per month but paying 20% tax. Now how’s this fair??”
Her reply has gone viral on Twitter and users shared screenshots of her tweet calling it out.
Take a look at the tweet here.
The entire tweet is problematic AF. Firstly, the user compares the salary her house help’s family makes with that of one individual. Secondly, the domestic worker gets no job security, no prospect of future growth, no additional job perks, has to work in extreme conditions and has to put in more hours per week than a software engineer. A software engineer gets many perks while he works in an air-conditioned state-of-the-art office.
A domestic worker does not just work in one house. They end up working in multiple houses and work all sorts of jobs throughout the day. Most of the time, they also get their salaries deducted if they take even a day off. Such takes only reek of entitlement and a holier-than-thou attitude. And finally, no one who earns ₹30K per month has to pay 20% tax.
People called out the user for her problematic take. Here’s what they had to say.
The tweet was like comparing apples with watermelons.
