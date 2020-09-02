After becoming the first Indian to snatch a set off Roger Federer in international tennis, Sumit Nagal has added another feather to his cap by becoming the the first person from the country to win round 1 of the US Open in 7 years.

Earlier in 2013, Somdev Devvarman had achieved the feat by clearing the first round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open.

Nagal defeated Bradley Klahn of the US 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the second round.

The internet is showering praise on the 23-year-old for his great performance, and here are some of the reactions:

Sumit will face Thiem in round 2. 

Way to go.