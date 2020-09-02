After becoming the first Indian to snatch a set off Roger Federer in international tennis, Sumit Nagal has added another feather to his cap by becoming the the first person from the country to win round 1 of the US Open in 7 years.

Earlier in 2013, Somdev Devvarman had achieved the feat by clearing the first round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open.

Nagal defeated Bradley Klahn of the US 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the second round.

Now go for Dominic Thiem in round 2. I have some tips on his weaknesses, just in case you need some help, I am available for a short chat ...#ViratKohli #SumitNagal #USOpen — Amit Singh #WearAMaskSaveLives (@amitsingh79) September 2, 2020

The internet is showering praise on the 23-year-old for his great performance, and here are some of the reactions:

.@nagalsumit, after seven years,

becomes the first Indian to reach the 2nd round of a GrandSlam.



He'll face the no. 2 seed @ThiemDomi in the 2nd round of the US Open tomorrow! 😎



A good fight expected! #USOpen #SumitNagal https://t.co/UcQuVAgnsh — Amey Deshpande (@SportsZealot07) September 2, 2020

As an Indian i felt delighted when Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to win a match at US Open in seven years. This was a great achievement no doubt that must have gladdened the hearts of tennis fans throughout India. Who can forget Nagal had taken a set off Federer atWimbledon — Lachhmandass Bhatia (@LachhmandassB) September 2, 2020

SUMIT NAGAL BECOMES FIRST INDIAN SINCE SOMDEV DEVVARMAN(USO 2013) TO WIN A GRAND SLAM MAIN DRAW MATCH@nagalsumit beat 🇺🇲Bradley Klahn(#128) 6-1 6-3 3-6 6-1 to move into Round 2 of the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rNU0gk9hEe — Chintan Buch (@chintanjbuch) September 2, 2020

The previous time, Sumit Nagal gives a tough fight to Roger Federer in 2019 #USOpen and this time finally a win in the major draw against Bradley Klahn (US) 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 and moves to 2nd round, and there he faces Thiem

Congrats @nagalsumit#SumitNagal #USOpen2020 #Tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/vYoTufYhPr — Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) September 2, 2020

Having earned a direct entry to the main draw, he beat Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1🎾



He will be facing second-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round✨#sumitnagal #India #USopen #tennis #Sports #Tosstime pic.twitter.com/H8Uwd3rLv0 — Toss Time (@time_toss) September 2, 2020

Sumit Nagal is the first Indian man to win a match at the #USOpen in 7 years.



He's onto the second round after defeating Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.@nagalsumit I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h30hVPeaWu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020