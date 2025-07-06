Etched in history: Blue Tigresses secure AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification for the first time



Basfore FTW: Sangita’s Heroic Brace

Sangita Basfore showed up with the main character energy, bagging not one but both goals for India! She fired us ahead in the 28th minute with a rocket of a right-footer from outside the box, sending fans straight into celebration mode. But wait, a hero’s tale isn’t complete without some late drama: Sangita sealed the deal with a clutch header in the 74th minute after a perfectly whipped corner. Basfore truly said, “Aaj kuch toofani karte hain,” and delivered, becoming the MVP we didn’t just want but absolutely deserved.





First Time Ever: Thailand Ka Jadoo Toota

Plot twist nobody saw coming, India had never beaten Thailand in women’s football before, and Thailand came in ranked 24 FIFA spots above us. The underdogs turned into top dogs, straight-up putting an end to Thailand’s years of Asian Cup dominance. Honestly, this was full-on David vs. Goliath vibes (except David scored a brace and did a desi jig). As Thailand’s qualification streak snapped, it truly felt like the old filmi adage: “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!”





Boss Mode: Clean Sweep in Group B

India didn’t just win, they bossed Group B like it was no big deal, securing four wins out of four. They absolutely smashed Mongolia 13-0 (not a typo, just wild football things) and breezed past Iraq 5-0. Both attack and defense went full “no entry” for the opponents, giving us some much-needed main character energy on the field. Other teams: looking worried. India: just passing, dribbling, and vibing.





Redemption Arc: Bouncing Back From Setbacks

Rewind to 2022, India had to withdraw from the Asian Cup on home turf thanks to a COVID outbreak, which honestly felt like the ultimate “yeh toh galat ho gaya” moment. But this team? They didn’t sulk, they came back stronger, more determined, and with a point to prove. This qualification wasn’t just about football; it was about grit, jugaad, and never saying never. It’s the comeback story you root for, and trust us, the Blue Tigresses made it count.

