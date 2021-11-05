In a clip that is doing rounds on social media, Australian pace legend Brett Lee can be seen discussing his stint in the movie Victory that he did in India.

For those who do not remember, Victory was a cricket movie starring Harman Baweja and Amrita Rao that was released in 2009.

And had a few irregularities. Just a few. For instance, in one of the scenes, bowler Stuart Clark can be witnessed bowling and then fielding way far on the ground.

Then, the anchor in the clip points out the goof-up in Brett Lee's scene. Lee bowls to Harman Baweja who plays the role of Shekhawat in the movie, and the match is set at the SCG.

But Harman hits a shot so powerful, the ball lands in Gabba.

Everyone in the studio loses it at this point, and understandably so.

2 favorite bits of Victory 😭 pic.twitter.com/JjGENMh4M2 — Selmon Bhaiii (@DSdoc97) November 4, 2021

This is absolute GOLD 🤣🤣 https://t.co/tzLtZAZZiF — TeslaMancer (@DucDeVictorie) November 4, 2021

LMAO! Abey yaaaarr Bollywood 😭😭 https://t.co/tLk7DLAwAT — Ayush Pranav (@ayushpranav3) November 4, 2021

OMG !! This is so funny https://t.co/8u3DhjEzAh — Aabhas Bhargava (@aabhas_bhargava) November 4, 2021

Brett Lee deserved better continuity.