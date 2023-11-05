With the emotional investment that goes into watching cricket, it’s very natural that we form our theories about how we could win the match. And sometimes, these theories go beyond the players, and we take fate is in our own hands.

One wrong move from us and our favorite players can get bowled out, our team can lose the match, or worse, our team can be ousted from the World Tournament. Well, not to jinx or anything, but with the World Cup here, we looked at some of the most hilarious superstitions fans have previously shared on the r/Cricket community on Reddit regarding critical matches.

1. "I usually don't look at the stats that Show up as soon as the Batsmen enter." – Bleak_star_dust

2. "I tend not to change seats. My Dad sure used to be a Sachin Jinx, every time he entered the room Sachin got out..even the call was powerful once." – kishmallow

3. "With all sports I feel I have to focus intensely, otherwise, the players will also lose focus and do badly." – SilvertailHarrier

4. "Don't look at the batsman stats when they enter, also the scorecard, whenever I accidentally look at the scorecard, my fav gets out…I use the same method to get my non-favourite batsman out by looking at the scorecard…it works mostly." – sundar2222

5. "Always think of the worst-case scenario and hope for a reverse jinx." – crickeymikey

6. "I keep the TV remote in a particular spot, in a particular position, if my team is doing well. Nobody is allowed to touch the remote. If my team is not playing well, I change the position and see if it changes anything. I also sit or sleep in the same position if my team is doing well, even if I'm cramping." – Huge_Sun_1879·

7. "Never sit on a chair or even on the floor. I just stand and watch the match." – AmongstYOUU

8. "If watching on TV, I keep the volume on multiples of 11. Drink water between every over." – siddharthzaveri

9. "I just stop watching it if things go wrong and pray for a partnership or wicket." – paldopalkasayyar

10. "I concentrate on every ball right out of the bowler's hand…. as if I were batting." – Supertramp0212

11. "Open up Reddit/Cricinfo and the TV. If the team is doing bad I close one and see if it changes the momentum. If not, then I close the other one and reopen the first. If not, then I close both and start to pretend like I don't care." – TheNewAccountOldLost

12. "I stop praising them, like whenever you praise Pakistan, they do bad. It's a general thing and everybody knows it, LOL." – phaintaa_Shoaib

13. "We are losing 'cause I am watching the game live. I should stop watching the game from here." – Anonymous

14. "Not going to pee and biting nails non-stop till the match ends." – Manthan10

15. "I always ask my family members not to come in between me and the TV when a ball is being delivered, they can go across only after it has been delivered, I have noticed it many times that whenever they come between me and the TV, an undesired event (depending on whether my team is bowling or batting) has happened for sure." – belanish11

16. "Not to order food. Cook or eat nothing." – Anonymous

As bizarre as they sound, the FEELINGS are TOO REAL.