Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Cricket to begin on July 12, medal matches on July 20 and 29

Cricket fans, rejoice! After a whopping 128-year hiatus, our beloved sport is making a grand comeback to the Olympic stage at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. If you thought T20s were wild, imagine cricket lighting up the global stage with an Olympic medal on the line, goosebumps, right? From match schedules to the venue where all the action will unfold, here’s everything you need to know before our bowlers start swinging for Olympic glory. Get ready to scream “Howzzat?!” for Bharat and beyond!

Cricket at LA28: Mark Your Calendars, Bhai!

The cricket madness at LA28 kicks off on July 12, 2028, and keeps the adrenaline rushing till July 29. The women’s medal match lands on July 20, so all you cricket fans, take note! The men’s final closes the tournament with a bang on July 29. All matches? They’re happening at Fairgrounds Stadium in Pomona, just 50 km from downtown LA, officially the coolest cricket ground in Cali for 2028.

Image courtesy: cricket.com.au

Who’s Playing & What’s the Format? Six Teams, One Dream!

Both the men’s and women’s contests will have just six teams each, battling it out in the high-voltage T20 format, think IPL, but with Olympic glory on the line! Every squad gets 15 players, which means 180 athletes will be living their Olympic moment. And if you love suspense more than a last-ball thriller, here’s your dose: We still don’t know how teams will qualify.

Image courtesy: hindustantimes.com

Why Is This Comeback Such A Big Deal? Throwback Level: 1900

Cricket hasn’t been seen in the Olympics since Paris 1900, where Great Britain took the gold by smashing France. So, yeah, this is cricket’s moment on the world stage! With LA28, expect a mad leap in cricket’s popularity, especially in places like the US, where baseball rules but sixes will soon have their own fan club. Don’t take our word for it; even Sachin Tendulkar called it a ‘golden opportunity’ for global cricket.

Image courtesy: reddit.com

Global Timing Ka Jugaad: Everyone Gets a Fair Shot!

No more 4 AM wake-ups (unless you want that true-blue fan badge)! Most days, matches will run as double-headers, starting at 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM local LA time. In Indian Standard Time, that’s 7:00 AM and 9:30 PM, so breakfast cricket AND prime-time, sorted. Plus, July 14 and 21 are scheduled as rest days, because cricketers, too, need their beauty sleep and Netflix binge.

Cricket’s Olympic Future: This Is Just The Trailer!

Picture this: gully cricket legends finding their dreams in distant lands or American kids googling “what is a doosra?” That’s the power of the Olympics. LA28 is set to blast cricket into new countries, letting emerging nations show off their skills and rewrite the record books. This move is all about making the Olympics more diverse and truly global, just like that viral dance remix you can’t escape.

Cricket’s return to the Olympics isn’t just a win for die-hard fans; it’s a monumental step for the sport’s global expansion. As we count down to LA28, the excitement is palpable. Global rivalries, time-zone-friendly matches, chaos, and “cricket ke liye kuch bhi karega” moments await. What are your thoughts on cricket’s Olympic comeback?