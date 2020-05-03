While it is a privilege to get love from people, sometimes things get rough for top notch athletes, with millions wanting their attention.

They are perpetually drowned under demands for autographs, selfies, replies, likes and whatnot.

Or in Sunil Chhetri's case, Netflix ID password.

Jersey ❌

Autograph on a picture ❌

Reply to the post ❌

Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog ❌



Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

Gotta appreciate the 'bhai' touch. Also, trying not to come off as a parasite, the person gave Chhetri the option of changing the password after the lockdown. Which I think is nice.

Anyhow, Netflix got to know about this eventually and its response was all of us.

While we're on the topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 2, 2020

Meanwhile Chhetri, determined to help his fan, came up with this plan.

In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal? https://t.co/Ub0WaMcutg — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

Here are some other reactions from the thread.

Merko hotstar ka de de bhai — DR Tobias Fünke (@AshLUHG) May 2, 2020

Tu paytm karde mujhe — Gaurav Khare (@delayingtactics) May 2, 2020

Sir mereko Amazon prime ka dedo plz game of thrones phir se dhekna hai. — Vipul Sharma (@VipulSh12540104) May 3, 2020

@NetflixIndia really needs to consider some serious offers for people across India now. 🤣 — Fathima Ahmed (@simily07) May 2, 2020

Well, it can get really boring in the lockdown sometimes, so I think it's perfectly fine to take your chance like this.

