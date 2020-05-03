While it is a privilege to get love from people, sometimes things get rough for top notch athletes, with millions wanting their attention.

They are perpetually drowned under demands for autographs, selfies, replies, likes and whatnot.

Or in Sunil Chhetri's case, Netflix ID password.

Gotta appreciate the 'bhai' touch. Also, trying not to come off as a parasite, the person gave Chhetri the option of changing the password after the lockdown. Which I think is nice.

Anyhow, Netflix got to know about this eventually and its response was all of us.

Meanwhile Chhetri, determined to help his fan, came up with this plan.

Here are some other reactions from the thread.

Well, it can get really boring in the lockdown sometimes, so I think it's perfectly fine to take your chance like this. 