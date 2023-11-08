Australia was in a difficult spot. Afghanistan was illuminating, shining bright, approaching the road towards the semi-finals. After recording a target of 292 runs for the Aussies to chase, the team took back-to-back wickets and left the five-time World Champions struggling to survive at 49 for 4.

And in walked Glenn Maxwell, the player who recently recorded the fastest century in the ODI history, to change the tides. Australia had literally crumbled at 91 for 7 when something went in Maxwell, and he became a superhuman.

With exemplary support from the Australian captain Pat Cummins, Maxwell smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes, concluded his innings with a double century of 201 runs on 128 balls, rescued his team from the jaws of defeat, and delivered a historic knock. He did this while he was in pain, cramping, and struggling to run between the wickets or even stand.

Those who witnessed Maxwell’s miraculous knock are stunned. Fans and fellow cricketers all over the world are applauding his mind-boggling spirit to keep fighting till the very end.

It was Maxwell’s show! The man did not give up. He went on and on and completed what he started out doing. Because of his historic inning, Australia became the third team to qualify for the semi-final round of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. They will be facing South Africa in the semis.