With India's ouster from the World Cup, there isn't much pleasure left in the tournament, so we are really scratching at the bottom of the barrel here, but have a look at this.

A Twitter user shared how beautiful the points table is, after the group round, and we have to agree. 

Played matches are 5-each. Matches won go from 5-0. Matches lost go from 0-5. The points are divisible by 2, and in order.

It's almost...delicious?

Meanwhile, another user pointed out another progression. The teams mentioned have defeated everyone below them in the table. Pakistan, on top, has defeated everyone. New Zealand, on the second number, has defeated everyone below them. So on and so forth.

Here are some reactions from the people on the same.

