With India's ouster from the World Cup, there isn't much pleasure left in the tournament, so we are really scratching at the bottom of the barrel here, but have a look at this.

A Twitter user shared how beautiful the points table is, after the group round, and we have to agree.

Can't stress this enough but this table is mathematically so beautiful pic.twitter.com/vMquS8kabP — Nikhil (@niquotein) November 8, 2021

Played matches are 5-each. Matches won go from 5-0. Matches lost go from 0-5. The points are divisible by 2, and in order.

It's almost...delicious?

Meanwhile, another user pointed out another progression. The teams mentioned have defeated everyone below them in the table. Pakistan, on top, has defeated everyone. New Zealand, on the second number, has defeated everyone below them. So on and so forth.

Another progression.



Scotland won against none.

Namibia won against Scotland.

Afghanistan won against Namibia and Scotland.

India won against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

New Zealand won against India, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

Pakistan won against all. — Mohtashim (@teslaholic) November 9, 2021

Here are some reactions from the people on the same.

Electromagnetic Spectrum. Wavelength is inversely proportional to Frequency. https://t.co/eMo3ibB0NN — Aaقب (@PostCardsOfAqib) November 10, 2021

AIN'T this looking like Bingo with a (6×6) Matrix !! 😂 https://t.co/KTSBgoy6CK — Aasiktee Patil (@AasikteePatil) November 9, 2021

Incredible sequence harmony https://t.co/VqVfGbGYtQ — FPL Ash (@AshGuyFPL) November 9, 2021

