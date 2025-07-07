Gukesh settles for pragmatic 3rd place; Magnus Carlsen shrugs and clucks his way to Zagreb victory

Chess fans, brace yourselves! The recent Zagreb tournament? Our boy Gukesh showed up like a total underdog hero, squaring off against none other than Magnus Carlsen. With plot twists worthy of a full masala flick, this was not just a match, it was THE showdown everyone’s talking about. Buckle up, because we’re diving right into the checkmates.

1. Gukesh’s Mic-Drop Moment: Beating Carlsen (Again!)

Guess what? Nineteen-year-old Gukesh just pulled off a double whammy by taking down Carlsen in the rapid section at Zagreb’s SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz tournament. That’s his second victory over the GOAT in barely a month, no one saw it coming, not even Carlsen’s biggest stans. Call it vibes, luck, or just pure chess, but Gukesh walked in like, “Toh kya hai, Magnus? Game on!” Suddenly, the whole chess world took notice.

2. Magnus Ka Comeback: Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Some Play ‘Old Man’s Chess’

Carlsen didn’t get crowned king for nothing. After the upset, he dusted himself off, went full zen mode, and bossed the blitz rounds, playing what he called ‘old man’s chess’ to win the whole tournament. Classic Carlsen energy: takedown, then plot twist, I’m still the champion. He gave us the sequel no one expected, and it worked.

3. Pre-Match Spicy Comments: Carlsen Throws Shade, Gukesh Brings the Fire

Before their match, Carlsen called Gukesh one of the ‘presumably weaker players’ in rapid and blitz (the audacity, no?). One can almost picture the montage: queue slow-mo shots of Gukesh setting up pawns. Instead of a mic drop, he let his chessboard do the trash talk. Suddenly, it was Carlsen’s turn to rethink those old-school taunts. Zero chill, full clapback.

4. Kasparov’s Meme-Worthy Take: “Magnus Ka Domination, Khatam?”

And then, OG legend Garry Kasparov swooped in like that one friend who always stokes the group chat. Seeing Gukesh’s win, the ex-world champ basically said, “Now we can question Magnus’ domination”. Bro, Twitter nearly fainted; chess forums? Full of Spiderman-pointing-at-Spiderman GIFs. ‘Change is constant’ just got a new poster boy, and Gukesh is leading the remix.

5. Gukesh Keeps It Real: Family, Fame, and That Missed WhatsApp Call

Despite the global headlines and internet meme-fest, Gukesh stayed as relatable as ever. Post-victory, he dropped a gem, and his cousin was salty about missing the historic match! Gukesh gave him a shoutout and reminded everyone he’s just a regular teen handling worldwide fame and cousin drama at the same time. Wholesome AF, right? Chessboards may change, but family WhatsApp groups? Eternal.

Gukesh’s story isn’t just about checkmating legends; it’s about flipping the script, staying chill, and breaking stereotypes. He’s gone from underdog to total boss, showing the world what hustle looks like.