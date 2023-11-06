It was the 35th birthday of India’s Chase Master Virat Kohli, when our team played South Africa, one of the toughest contenders for the ICC Men’s World Cup trophy, and delivered a brilliant performance, defeating the team by an enormous 302-run margin.

Kohli spent his special day among his fans, playing for the country, and here’s what it looked like from our screens:

1. Catching up with his old friend and former RCB companion AB de Villiers

Kohli and South Africa’s Villiers are both hailed as cricket legends in their countries, and they also happen to be great friends. While Villiers has retired, he came for the World Cup match between India and his country. The two were seen catching up before the match, and fans loved the moment.

The hug moments of Virat Kohli and Ab De Villiers at Eden gardens.



– What a lovely moments!pic.twitter.com/ub7QPa6TGC — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 5, 2023

2. Getting surrounded by little fans wishing him birthday wishes

Kohli is a cricket icon for the world, kids and adults alike. We look up to him for his perseverance, commitment, and passion. It was his birthday on Sunday, and naturally, young fans who walked with the team for the national anthem surrounded him, wishing him Happy Birthday.

3. Smashing his 49th ODI century on the ground where he hit his maiden century

Virat Kohli completed his 49th ODI century in the match against South Africa on Sunday, equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in ODI cricket. Reacting to his record-equalling innings, he said, “For me, it’s all too much to take in right now, to be honest. To equal my hero’s record in one-day internationals is something that is a huge honour for me. I know that people like comparisons, but I’m never gonna be as good as him…“

Virat Kohli walking towards the greatness where no one has touched in cricket history.



– The GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5wRDvh5BBs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 5, 2023

4. Celebrating Jadeja’s bowling spell as if it were his own

One thing that clearly oozes out from the players currently in the men’s cricket team is their mutual understanding and admiration. They are true team players, supporting and celebrating each other’s personal victories as if they were their own. Speaking of which, Kohli never fails to deliver the most intense and passionate reactions whenever a batsman from the opponent’s team is dismissed. And yesterday’s match was dominated by Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul.

5. Posing like SRK cos he was the hero, and the stadium… his jabra fan

The way the match was going, it called for a celebration.

6. And grooving on the field cos the match really did call for a celebration

Virat dancing to Anushka's song has to be the CUTEST video on the internet today.🥹😭❤️#Virushka #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Gmi17srKCE — Rahul⚡ (@TheBiggBossDude) November 5, 2023

7. Becoming the ‘Player of the Match’

The match was dominated by India, right from the start. And both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja made a pivotal contribution towards the big win.

Virat Kohli has now won the most Player of the Match awards in ICC tournaments 👏🏼♥️ #CWC23 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/IsO2wJXYv1 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 5, 2023

Virat Kohli is a phenomenon. India will be facing the Netherlands on the coming Sunday, and in the weekend after, we will witness the grand finale of the tournament. Here’s manifesting three more wins for the Indian team in the World Cup.

You see, we are simple people, we just want to see India lifting the World Cup trophy and nothing more.