Pakistan has defeated India by 10 wickets in our first match of World T20. Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam chased down the target 18th over. Naturally, Indian Twitter wasn't very pleased and have been quite vocal about it.
We can't even say that Indian players played well. Lets be honest Pakistan team humiliated Indian team today.#INDvPAK— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 24, 2021
Koi toh roko😐#IndvsPak #indiaVsPakistan#IndiaVsPak pic.twitter.com/Yxi2Xl0iwZ— V (@DilStoned) October 24, 2021
Kohli kar le tu bhi bowling ab bacha hi kya hai. #indiaVsPakistan— Tabla Chor (@TablaChor) October 24, 2021
So jaao. Match khatam#IndiaVsPak #IndvsPak #indiaVsPakistan— Black (@meninnblack) October 24, 2021
#TeamIndia has best bowlers of the world , best batsmen of the world , Yet result is infront of you , this is wat overconfidence does to you ! #indiaVsPakistan #IndiaVsPak #T20WorldCup— ronit / रोनित/رونت (@7ronniet) October 24, 2021
Perfect World Cup record for India vs Pakistan will most likely come to an end today. Thoroughly outplayed us in every department. Good nevertheless to see Pakistan play well on the big stage. #indiaVsPakistan #ICCT20WorldCup2021— Archit Karandikar (@KarchitK) October 24, 2021
So no more #MaukaMauka ads in the future🙁— NH (@sayyed9797) October 24, 2021
It looks Pakistan gonna break the losing streak of 0-5!
Well played team india and we are proud of u.This is just one game but win this world cup for us @imVkohli @msdhoni ❤. Proud Indian Fan#indiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK#MaukaMauka
Dear Team India,#indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dN03Cs755F— Adlin Fernandes (@addyliciouss_) October 24, 2021
I will say it's going to be best victory for pakistan! Good playing by their openers! Never forget India will come strong #indiaVsPakistan #IndiaVsPak #BCCI— David Kingsley M P (@johndavidkings) October 24, 2021
#indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/UQYjx1hzRV— Rishabh tiwari INC ऋषभ तिवारी🇮🇳 (@Rishabh04202903) October 24, 2021
Many cricketing nations decided not to play in Pak in recent months. Looking like Pak team in first match, I believe most of them will face defeat against Pak. #INDvPAK #Cricket well played #Pakistan India needs to come out from IPL zone— kashyap shah (@kash1949) October 24, 2021
Waiting for a #PakistanCricket team wicket to fall.#INDvPAK #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/X3SrwLdiJd— #MaukaMauka (@AaryanshiM) October 24, 2021
Also, India is playing like shit. #PakvsIndia— God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 24, 2021
Unacceptable performance by India in an India - Pak World Cup Match. Hope India makes amends and not remains a warm up team only #BCCI #viratkohli— Saikat Chatterjee (@SaikatCE) October 24, 2021
Well played Pakistan, completely outplayed us. Wasn't our day, onto the next one ❤️#BleedBlue #IndianCricketTeam #TeamIndia— Hrithik Sharma (@imhrithiksharma) October 24, 2021
Well, not everyone has been so harsh. It's only the first game of the tournament and we still have a long way to go.
For all the times you gave us ordinary Indians bragging rights... The streak had to end at some point. Well played Virat Kohli and co. They just played better on the day. We are proud of you. In victory and in defeat. Onward boys! 🔥 #IndvPak— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 24, 2021
Virat Kohli continues the IPL legacy to cheer the youngsters after the match. #indvpak pic.twitter.com/PJdH3hhzPK— Mon (@4sacinom) October 24, 2021
Well played Pakistan. Started as under dogs, but thoroughly outplayed India. Good thing to see was no foul mouthing on the field. Professional performance. 👏#INDvPAK— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 24, 2021
it is just a game khel mein haar jeet to lagi rahti hai Don't warry hum come back karenge 🤞 because we're Indians✌️#haar #viratkholi #INDvPAK #ICCT20WC2021 #BCCI #TeamIndia— Deba Patra (@Debapatra23) October 24, 2021
Jab jeet mein saath thein toh haar mein bhi saath rahenge. 🇮🇳— Danish Khalil (@iamdanishkhalil) October 24, 2021
Hoping for the best next time! 💙#INDvPAK #IndianCricketTeam #indiaVsPakistan
Koi na , haar jeet is part of the game , take it easy— Vinayak (@reallyvinayak5) October 24, 2021
Congratulations to my Pak mutuals , well boys really played well
And also so proud of #ViratKohli for never letting us down , you rocked and played like a boss
And @BCCI Please there is need of improvement in India's game
Congratulations pak fans. Well deserved win. totally outplayed our team.💔 Win or lose We believe India will bounce back.🙏🏼 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/SDPG8gpfZY— CrickeTendulkar 15921🇮🇳 (@CrickeTendulkar) October 24, 2021
Man, this is a really bad way to end the weekend.