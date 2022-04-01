The IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants and CSK last night turned out to be quite a thriller that ended in the former's favour. The debutant team won the match against the veterans by 6 wickets and one of the enduring images from the clash was this image of Gautam Gambhir.

He is feeling it.

We need not mention that the match against CSK must have been important for Lucknow but Twitter suggests specifically for Gambhir, who has had a lot to say about MS Dhoni in the past.

Gambhir isn't happy because Lucknow won, but because Dhoni lost 😆 pic.twitter.com/xEySqdmchm — Aman Goyal (@A_man_at_peace) March 31, 2022

Gambhir after winning one match Vs Dhoni after winning IPL pic.twitter.com/MHPljCjUYV — ` (@FourOverthrows) March 31, 2022

There were some other memes too.

10 yʀꜱ ᴏʟᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴊᴀʙ ᴩᴀᴩᴀ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀy ᴩᴇ ᴄyᴄʟᴇ ʟᴀyᴇ : https://t.co/OWRNH9wTJo pic.twitter.com/pM7d5uk6dE — Bhadwenger 🇮🇳 (@valarr_morghull) April 1, 2022

When Petrol price doesn't rise one day. pic.twitter.com/gN2Xzc4H5y — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 1, 2022

My parents reactions when I finished a bottle of water. https://t.co/dVZymKEXOF — Sougata Bera (@Sougata24522774) March 31, 2022

After the match, Gautam Gambhir and Dhoni had a chat with each other, and that picture is also doing rounds on the internet.

Gautam Gambhir with MS Dhoni after the game. pic.twitter.com/4uF1mr11z2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2022

Did MS ask Gambhir why he said that Dhoni did not let him complete a century in the 2011 World Cup final? Probably not.