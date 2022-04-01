The IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants and CSK last night turned out to be quite a thriller that ended in the former's favour. The debutant team won the match against the veterans by 6 wickets and one of the enduring images from the clash was this image of Gautam Gambhir.
He is feeling it.
We need not mention that the match against CSK must have been important for Lucknow but Twitter suggests specifically for Gambhir, who has had a lot to say about MS Dhoni in the past.
Gambhir after winning one match Vs Dhoni after winning IPL pic.twitter.com/MHPljCjUYV— ` (@FourOverthrows) March 31, 2022
There were some other memes too.
When Petrol price doesn't rise one day. pic.twitter.com/gN2Xzc4H5y— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 1, 2022
My parents reactions when I finished a bottle of water. https://t.co/dVZymKEXOF— Sougata Bera (@Sougata24522774) March 31, 2022
Same energy https://t.co/ZVWrpYloqx pic.twitter.com/7RBTjcJcdq— Mclovin (@Alemanic2) March 31, 2022
KKR fans: 🥺🥺#CSKvLSG https://t.co/KmGPDWfrIt pic.twitter.com/rU16e7PyAp— Riot-su (@kankeneeche) March 31, 2022
After the match, Gautam Gambhir and Dhoni had a chat with each other, and that picture is also doing rounds on the internet.
Did MS ask Gambhir why he said that Dhoni did not let him complete a century in the 2011 World Cup final? Probably not.