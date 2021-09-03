The ongoing series between India and England has been nothing short of historic with two great victories on both sides, which have levelled the series 1-1.

So, going into the 4th Test, the sides knew they have to give it their all, and you know that by looking at these pictures of James Anderson.

The English bowler was spotted bowling his spell with a bloodied knee, and the internet can't stop marveling at his commitment.

Anderson scalped the important wicket of Pujara, before his side bundled India for 191 runs in the first innings.

Here are some reactions to Anderson's heroics at The Oval.

My Favourites@jimmy9 At The Age of 39 With Bleeding Knee Would still Give His Best

Two of The Most Passionate Crickters Ever pic.twitter.com/ZT7GkMDm3t — HARISH (@WhiteDevil18_) September 2, 2021

Blood is Bleeding from knee of Anderson. pic.twitter.com/Hhv8xbF4US — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021

Anderson today bowled with bleeding knee. What a dedication. Pure legend of the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/btQDcC1ZaJ — A  (@AppeFizzz) September 2, 2021

39 years, bleeding and up and running 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 @jimmy9 pic.twitter.com/RInsAOoZHV — Mask up, Stay home & safe, Get Vaccinated (@Kaushik1695S) September 2, 2021

39 years, bleeding and up and running 🥺❤

Blood from James Anderson's pant, but he's still bowling on.👑❤🔥#Anderson#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/acqG7wjOeZ — Saqlain Khaskhely (@SaqiiTweets) September 2, 2021

Gosh Anderson is bleeding so much, look at his knee, he didn’t even touch the ground while stopping the ball now off his bowling.

Commitment 🙌🏻 — Shrutika Gaekwad  (@Shrutika_45_) September 2, 2021

James Anderson was bowling with a bleeding knee-HATS OFF TO HIS DEDICATION MAN! pic.twitter.com/mKT4PJXxic — OFFICIAL VIRAT KOHLI FC (@OFFICIALVIRATK2) September 2, 2021

Gotta give credit where it's due.