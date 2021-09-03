The ongoing series between India and England has been nothing short of historic with two great victories on both sides, which have levelled the series 1-1.
So, going into the 4th Test, the sides knew they have to give it their all, and you know that by looking at these pictures of James Anderson.
The English bowler was spotted bowling his spell with a bloodied knee, and the internet can't stop marveling at his commitment.
At 39 years, James Anderson is inspiring everyone with his dedication.#ENGvIND #JamesAnderson #TestCricket #Cricket #CricTracker pic.twitter.com/E5xt4LjOJ8— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 2, 2021
Anderson scalped the important wicket of Pujara, before his side bundled India for 191 runs in the first innings.
Here are some reactions to Anderson's heroics at The Oval.
Blood is Bleeding from knee of Anderson. pic.twitter.com/Hhv8xbF4US— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021
Anderson today bowled with bleeding knee. What a dedication. Pure legend of the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/btQDcC1ZaJ— A (@AppeFizzz) September 2, 2021
39 years, bleeding and up and running 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 @jimmy9 pic.twitter.com/RInsAOoZHV— Mask up, Stay home & safe, Get Vaccinated (@Kaushik1695S) September 2, 2021
39 years, bleeding and up and running 🥺❤— Saqlain Khaskhely (@SaqiiTweets) September 2, 2021
Blood from James Anderson's pant, but he's still bowling on.👑❤🔥#Anderson#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/acqG7wjOeZ
James Anderson was bowling with a bleeding knee-HATS OFF TO HIS DEDICATION MAN! pic.twitter.com/mKT4PJXxic— OFFICIAL VIRAT KOHLI FC (@OFFICIALVIRATK2) September 2, 2021
Gotta give credit where it's due.