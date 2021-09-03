The ongoing series between India and England has been nothing short of historic with two great victories on both sides, which have levelled the series 1-1.

So, going into the 4th Test, the sides knew they have to give it their all, and you know that by looking at these pictures of James Anderson.

The English bowler was spotted bowling his spell with a bloodied knee, and the internet can't stop marveling at his commitment.

Anderson scalped the important wicket of Pujara, before his side bundled India for 191 runs in the first innings.

Here are some reactions to Anderson's heroics at The Oval.

Gotta give credit where it's due.