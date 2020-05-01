To those who decided to take a nap late in the afternoon, hello, the lockdown has been extended by 2 more weeks. 

Bet you had an idea about it. 

Just like Jofra, who knew this would happen. In 2013.

Mind you, people had found Jofra tweets for the 3-week lockdown.

And later, also for its extension.

At this point, it doesn't even come as a surprise. People have accepted this, just like everything else.

2000 years from now they will start worshipping Jofra.