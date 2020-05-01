To those who decided to take a nap late in the afternoon, hello, the lockdown has been extended by 2 more weeks.
Bet you had an idea about it.
Just like Jofra, who knew this would happen. In 2013.
These two weeks gonne take forever to go by— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 13, 2013
Mind you, people had found Jofra tweets for the 3-week lockdown.
3 weeks at home isn’t enough 🙄— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 23, 2017
And later, also for its extension.
I can't go 2 month like this— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 12, 2013
At this point, it doesn't even come as a surprise. People have accepted this, just like everything else.
🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️😂— CHINTU_04_VARA (@AlluArjundhf3) May 1, 2020
Ok viral this Why late! pic.twitter.com/HTrFuml9AL— Sharukh MSD™ (@StanMSD) May 1, 2020
Now all we have to do is find and decode his another tweet to find the cure of corona ..— Arvind Shekhar Mishra (@arvindm939) May 1, 2020
2000 years from now they will start worshipping Jofra.