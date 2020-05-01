To those who decided to take a nap late in the afternoon, hello, the lockdown has been extended by 2 more weeks.

Bet you had an idea about it.

Just like Jofra, who knew this would happen. In 2013.

These two weeks gonne take forever to go by — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 13, 2013

Mind you, people had found Jofra tweets for the 3-week lockdown.

3 weeks at home isn’t enough 🙄 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 23, 2017

And later, also for its extension.

I can't go 2 month like this — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 12, 2013

At this point, it doesn't even come as a surprise. People have accepted this, just like everything else.

Ok viral this Why late! pic.twitter.com/HTrFuml9AL — Sharukh MSD™ (@StanMSD) May 1, 2020

Now all we have to do is find and decode his another tweet to find the cure of corona .. — Arvind Shekhar Mishra (@arvindm939) May 1, 2020

2000 years from now they will start worshipping Jofra.