Call Yourself A Dhoni Fan? Take This Quiz To See How Well You Know 'Captain Cool'

No matter where you go in India, you'll find Dhoni fans. That's the power and stardom of this man, who, in many ways, has brought the nation together. Many many times.

But the question for the fans is, how much do they really know about Mahi. Here are some questions for you to test the same (no pressure, but there is a lot at stake).

1. How many times has MS Dhoni remained not-out in a successful chase in One Day Internationals? via DNA India 41 47 45 48

2. How many matches has Dhoni lost as captain in the ODI World Cup? via The Statesman 4 5 2 3

3. How many runs has Dhoni scored in all the IPL 20th overs he has played? via NDTV 564 596 514 498

4. How many centuries has Dhoni scored while playing at number 7 in the ODIs? via DNA India 2 4 1 3

5. Which railway zone did Dhoni work for, as a TTE? via Quora Central Indian Railways Eastern Indian Railways Western Indian Railways South Eastern Railways

6. Which team did Dhoni make his Ranji trophy debut for? via Twitter/Indian History Pics Bengal Chhattisgarh Railways Bihar

7. How many innings has MS Dhoni played as a bowler, in international cricket? via India.com 10 9 6 5

8. Apart from cricket, Dhoni is also a big fan of football, and in fact wanted to pursue it further. Which other sport did he play apart from these two? via New Indian Express Volleyball Badminton Kabaddi Hockey

9. Dhoni once revealed his favourite dog out of all the pets he has. What's its name? via ABK Grooming Zoya Sam Lilly Gabbar

10. Dhoni holds the highest 8th wicket ODI partnership record for India with this player. Who is he? via The Indian Express Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav Hardik Pandya Bhuvneshwar Kumar

11. How many times has Dhoni been a part of the ICC ODI team of the year? via Outlook 7 6 8 9

12. No one knows the exact number of bikes Dhoni has. But if you had to take a guess, what would it be? via India TV News 10-15 30-40 50-100 More than 100

13. In which stadium has MS Dhoni scored the most number of One Day International runs? via The Print Wankhede Stadium M Chinnaswamy Stadium Sher-e-Bangla Stadium National Stadium, Karachi

14. How many sixes has Dhoni hit as a captain, in international cricket? via The Sports Rush 212 221 211 216