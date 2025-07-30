Man Utd eyeing up two strikers after giving up on £80m Chelsea transfer target



Benjamin Šeško: The Slovenian Sensation

If you thought catching a Bigg Boss finale spoiler was intense, wait till you see the scramble for Benjamin Šeško. RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old prodigy has a €70 million label stuck to him, and United are NOT the only ones in the frame. Newcastle United is also ready to throw their wallet at Leipzig, so this is turning into an IPL auction-style showdown. Šeško’s stat sheet is juicy too, 39 goals in 87 appearances, not bad for a guy who’s barely had time to grow a proper beard.





Ollie Watkins: The Premier League Pro

Enter Ollie Watkins, the man with more PL highlights than your latest Instagram reel. The Aston Villa striker’s been dropping over 20 goal involvements each season like it’s just business as usual. If he links up with United, we might just see a reunion with Bryan Mbeumo, and yes, we’re totally here for the Brentford nostalgia trip. At 29, he’s got that mix of experience and swag, basically the Ranveer Singh of English strikers.





Viktor Gyökeres: The Swedish Sharpshooter

Gyökeres’ transfer saga is like every season finale cliffhanger ever. He was almost there with Arsenal, but the universe clearly wanted more drama. Even his coach called out his negotiation game as “reprehensible”. But with 97 goals in 102 matches for Sporting CP, let’s just say, this man’s shooting accuracy would make even your mom proud. United fans, kisi ko toh rok lo, this one’s heating up fast!





Dominic Calvert-Lewin: The Free Agent Opportunity

You know that joy you feel when you find Maggi on a midnight train? That’s Calvert-Lewin on the market as a freebie! With his Everton contract expired, he’s basically the ultimate discount: Premier League experience with no transfer fee attached. But don’t get too attached, his injury record is shakier than your Wi-Fi during online lectures. Still, for a club on a budget, Calvert-Lewin is pure jugaad.

