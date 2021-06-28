Sharad Pawar, the former chairperson of BCCI has gotten into a bit of trouble after his car was found parked on the racetrack at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The news started going viral on the internet, very soon and reached the current sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said he was "sad" to see this.

A report from NDTV quoted Kiren Rijiju as saying:

I'm personally very sad to see such disrespect for sports and sporting ethics in our country. As it is we are lacking in sufficient sports facilities in our country. All the sports centers need proper care.

Here is how people reacted to the whole issue.

#VIP Culture & Arrogance of the #MVA...

Athletic track at Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (#PUNE ) being used as a parking lot for Cars belonging Ex. IOA President @PawarSpeaks ji, Sports Cabinet Minister @SunilKedar1111 ji and MoS Sports @iAditiTatkare ji



Courtesy : @mataonline pic.twitter.com/T2P5X9oPeO — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 27, 2021

Just another day in the shamelessness of Mva https://t.co/f9ylG0a2Wa — Jackartoons (@jackartoons) June 28, 2021

Truly pathetic and shame on these guys .. https://t.co/Az6r7m3Uk4 — Sanjay Jadhav (@Sanjay17Jadhav) June 28, 2021

According to reports, it was claimed that this was done to save Sharad Pawar from trouble as he has issues with his legs. Even then, the presence of so many cars on the track can't be justified.