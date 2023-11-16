Yesterday’s World Cup match between India and New Zealand was particular exciting, especially because there was a lot at stake. At first, Rohit, Gill, Virat, Iyer and KL Rahul, left NZ’s bowling unit ‘stumped’, and then Mohammed Shami happened. The match was something else.
Wankhede Stadium witnessed literal record-breaking performances, and these were the kind that we do not move on from. Mohammed Shami once again displayed an outstanding performance by taking 7 wickets, disrupting New Zealand’s batting lineup and dismantling key partnerships. He was a star, and people cannot stop talking about it.
Mohammed Shami showed outstanding form by securing seven wickets for 57 runs against New Zealand, which brings his total wickets to 23 in six matches. This achievement also surpasses Zaheer Khan’s record of 21 wickets in the 2011 edition.
The internet is surely overwhelmed by what he managed to do against New Zealand.
The Indian team keeps giving us reasons to be proud, and itna process kaise karein?