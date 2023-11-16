Yesterday’s World Cup match between India and New Zealand was particular exciting, especially because there was a lot at stake. At first, Rohit, Gill, Virat, Iyer and KL Rahul, left NZ’s bowling unit ‘stumped’, and then Mohammed Shami happened. The match was something else.

Wankhede Stadium witnessed literal record-breaking performances, and these were the kind that we do not move on from. Mohammed Shami once again displayed an outstanding performance by taking 7 wickets, disrupting New Zealand’s batting lineup and dismantling key partnerships. He was a star, and people cannot stop talking about it.

Mohammed Shami showed outstanding form by securing seven wickets for 57 runs against New Zealand, which brings his total wickets to 23 in six matches. This achievement also surpasses Zaheer Khan’s record of 21 wickets in the 2011 edition.

The internet is surely overwhelmed by what he managed to do against New Zealand.

Hotstar viewership peaked at 5.3cr during Mohammed Shami's mayhem.



– Shami is the crowd favourite…!!! pic.twitter.com/Ut4bqkjP6x — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 16, 2023

What a Shami-final!!!!!!

Well done India for a superb batting display and a spectacular bowling performance to get into the final. 😊😊😊#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/XtqZWQvcJT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

Mohammed Shami — what a journey! pic.twitter.com/uRldPYEvzq — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) November 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/sumit9539/status/1725013872195866711

A fantastic all-round performance by a truly driven Indian team. The batting was sublime with Virat and Shreyas leading the charge after Rohit and Shubman set the tone. And what a display by Shami, best figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs! A well-deserved 70-run win against a New… pic.twitter.com/l1duIeYBuY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 15, 2023

This is an Iconic moment. 🔥



– Shami, the hero. pic.twitter.com/6c3xFnMEmu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

It was not Semi-final ,



It was Shami-final!!!!!!



If you are agree , retweet it . pic.twitter.com/KZtcIChRHP — Aquib Mir (@aquibmir71) November 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Just got off a flight having left the first Semifinal at the halfway mark. I

Congrats to India on getting to the final. That man Mohammad Shami was at it again. He is having an amazing CWC2023. Outstanding bowler. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 15, 2023

Captain Rohit Sharma said "Wankhede was quiet when that partnership was formed, we needed a magic ball and Shami did brilliantly with the ball." ❤ pic.twitter.com/KbZZeJUqNr — Jyran (@Jyran45) November 15, 2023

The Indian team keeps giving us reasons to be proud, and itna process kaise karein?