BCCI released its annual contract list for the year 2020 and much to the heartbreak of MS Dhoni fans, he wasn't given a place in it.

The list is divided into 4 categories: A+, A, B and C and while only 3 players (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah) found a place in grade A+, Dhoni's name was nowhere to be found in the entire contract sheet.

This doesn't exactly come as a surprise, though, as MS has made himself unavailable for a long time since playing in the World Cup in May-July, 2019.

His retirement has been a topic of discussion for months and this could be a big hint that he is bidding adieu to international cricket.

As soon as the news broke out, people expressed their opinions on the matter on social media. Here are some of them.

End of the road? This time it actually looks like it. As for other details about the contract, you can visit BCCI's website here.