BCCI released its annual contract list for the year 2020 and much to the heartbreak of MS Dhoni fans, he wasn't given a place in it.

The list is divided into 4 categories: A+, A, B and C and while only 3 players (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah) found a place in grade A+, Dhoni's name was nowhere to be found in the entire contract sheet.

MS Dhoni not handed BCCI central contract for 2019-20. pic.twitter.com/hR8OPi6zj5 — Sunny ⭐️ (@Its_SuNnYzzZ_77) January 16, 2020

This doesn't exactly come as a surprise, though, as MS has made himself unavailable for a long time since playing in the World Cup in May-July, 2019.

His retirement has been a topic of discussion for months and this could be a big hint that he is bidding adieu to international cricket.

As soon as the news broke out, people expressed their opinions on the matter on social media. Here are some of them.

Breaking now: @msdhoni left out of the BCCI’s annual contract list.. end of the road for the champion or is there still a final act? Sometimes, I guess one must fade away when people say why and not why not! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 16, 2020

Just heard msdhoni not given a contract by the bcci.... What is the signal that we are getting #Cricket #Dhoni #contract @StarSportsTamil @StarSportsIndia — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 16, 2020

MS Dhoni not included in BCCI contract for Oct 2019 to Sep 2020. #ThankYouDhoni *wipes tears* — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 16, 2020

MS Dhoni not making into any of the BCCI pay contracts speaks a lot about him and his future. — Aniket Thakur (@AniketT21) January 16, 2020

Without MS Dhoni, already India will lose big time. To start with the current Australia series will be a washout. BCCI never learns. — கூண்டுக்கிளி (@cagedkili) January 16, 2020

MS Dhoni not provided with a central contract by the BCCI. Not even a grade 'C' contract. The writing is on the wall. The swansong match will happen soon... or perhaps won't? #ThankYouDhoni https://t.co/7itGuwmF8Z — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 16, 2020

BCCI drops MS Dhoni from the annual contract list.



The end of my cricket journey is very near. pic.twitter.com/NlHhn9txwT — Akash Jain (@akash207) January 16, 2020

Today @BCCI retainership confirms that @msdhoni Will not play for India anymore..😔

😭😣 — Anurag Singh (@AnuragS82537827) January 16, 2020

No MSDhoni in @BCCI's list of central contracts for October 2019 to September 2020... so is this the end???? @SGanguly99 — anirban sarkar (@ats_sarkar) January 16, 2020

#ThankYouDhoni@msdhoni has not been included in annual contract of @BCCI



So, it's official now. Thala has retired from international cricket.



😭😭😭 — Kimmy Jimmel (@Sanjay_Singh_91) January 16, 2020

End of the road? This time it actually looks like it. As for other details about the contract, you can visit BCCI's website here.