MS Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from cricket currently, has been exploring opportunities and working towards his other passions.

One of which happens to be serving the Indian Army.

An honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, Dhoni trained with the unit earlier this year and that is where he got the idea for his next project.

Which is, producing a TV show on the lives of brave army men.

If reports are to be believed, the show will be based on the lives of Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra awardees. As mentioned by a source close to the cricketer:

During his sabbatical from sports, Dhoni spent a lot of time with army officers. He even went on to complete a two-week stint with India’s Territorial Army. That’s how he got to know more about the brave soldiers. He understood the soldiers and their families’ hardships. Wanting to bring their story to the fore, Dhoni decided to bankroll this project.

Set to release in 2020, the anthology will show the hardships faced by armymen and their families, and the struggles they face while selflessly serving the country. The report suggests that the show is already in scripting process.

Well, we are proud of MS Dhoni for taking up this project and already excited for the show.