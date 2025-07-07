I might not cry but I didnt expect such crowd says Neeraj Chopra after an emotional night in Bengaluru

Who says only cricket can pack stadiums in India? Bengaluru just pulled a plot twist that’d make even the BCCI blush. When Neeraj Chopra, the OG javelin boss, walked into a sea of fans at the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic, his face legit said, “Yeh sab mere liye?” Spoiler alert: It totally was, and we can’t stop grinning.

1. When Your Chill Plans Turn Into a Rager

Let’s set the scene: Neeraj’s expecting a low-key launch, maybe a polite round of applause. But nope! The Sree Kanteerava Stadium was shaking with over 14,500 people going full Bollywood stadium anthem mode. Even German champ Thomas Rohler was like, “Bruh, 15,000 people for javelin? That’s wild!”



2. Not Just a Crowd—A Whole Vibe

This wasn’t your average field event, folks. India rolled out international athletes and desi stars together for a legit world-class meet. The turnout? Proof that Indians are ready to stan more than just cricket, finally, right?! Even Neeraj didn’t see it coming, and if that’s not relatable, what is?

3. Fans Went Full Sentimental Bollywood

One lil’ fan legit broke down, like, reality TV finale style, after meeting his hero. It wasn’t just about autographs; Neeraj stopped, listened, and made every moment count. The whole event felt like a mega-fest with food, VR zones, and pure feels.

4. Neeraj the Game-Changer, Not Just the Gold Guy

Neeraj wasn’t hyped for just the medals; it was that josh from the stands that hit different. He straight up said, “We really wanted people to come and watch track and field”, and Bengaluru delivered, big time. With fans showing this much love, who knows? Next year’s event might just be bigger, featuring more sports, more drama, and more homegrown legends. He’s ready to take Indian athletics global, and honestly, about time we dropped the “cricket or nothing” attitude, no?

5. Bro, Is This the New Sports Renaissance?

Let’s face it, the Bengaluru Classic wasn’t just about Neeraj, but about all of us rooting for a change. Maybe, just maybe, we’re finally moving past cricket FOMO to give real love to field athletes who deserve the spotlight. So, are you ready for the javelin revolution or what? Drop your hottest take in the comments and let’s get this new era trending!

No medals for guessing, but Neeraj’s emotional Bengaluru night was less about the gold and more about the solid gold support from the crowd. If this isn’t the start of a new sports scene in India, what even is?