Rahul Dravid is unarguably the greatest Test batsman of our times, arguably of all time! And not only did he pile on runs, but he also had a very impressive record during his brief stint as India's captain. And now, Dravid is at the helm of the Indian Cricket Team as its head coach.

We found this old video of Rahul Dravid when he was a commentator talking to Virat Kohli after his first match as India's captain. Dravid was funny and empathetic and wholesome, and not Indiranagar ka gunda as advertised.

Hopefully, this relationship between the two greats of the game continues to take India forward.