In what was the peak of 'no fucks given', a fielder from team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, was seen changing his shirt as he reluctantly ran towards the ball that obviously reached the boundary quite easily.

From the looks of it, the guy was either wearing the wrong shirt before, or wearing the right one inside out.

But in any case, he decided that it would be a good time to fix that while chasing the ball. And what's best, he doesn't even look very sad when it goes for a 4. He's just...there.

Just when you think you've seen it all pic.twitter.com/mjveCV5cvX — David T (@SportingTrade) February 1, 2021

Now obviously, Twitter has a lot of jokes to make about the video. Here are some of them.

Gully cricket has more professionalism than this😂😂 https://t.co/BIeLTqRGQ6 — Amey Singh (@Amazing1999ask) February 1, 2021

When your 7am game in Bellandur had a delayed start and now you're late for the 11am Hennur game https://t.co/OmKjHPLMM6 — Varun Shetty (@varunshetty) February 1, 2021

What the fuck is even happening in T10😭 https://t.co/IH1SlmTfQI — Kushal Mandhana (@KushalMandhana) February 1, 2021

When you are on notice period and couldn't care less about the company.