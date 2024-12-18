I still remember watching Ravichandran Ashwin play his first-ever game for CSK. I was a huge IPL fan back then and never missed a match. I probably remember his debut because his bowling action seemed so simple, yet so effective. Probably I remember him more because he looked like any high school senior of mine. I have always had a fascination with Ashwin. He mostly had a calm demeanor, yet never shied away from a good duel with the opponents.

Despite letting his slow balls do the wizardry, he could do everything a paceman could. Spinners are generally not supposed to bowl in the initial powerplay or the death overs. Ashwin had mastered them both. Who can forget that last-over miracle in the 2013 Champions Trophy final against England?

This morning, Ashwin said his goodbyes to playing cricket for India. As one of the greatest minds ever to play cricket retires as one of the legends of the game, here’s how Twitter bid farewell to his career of many Kutti stories, each with unparalleled impact on India’s win.

The greatest Spinner India Never Had After Ms Dhoni retirement if there was someone with that level of game awareness, it was Ash Anna in the current team



Happy retirement & Thank you for that last over champion trophy thrilling spell #Ashwin#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TrpEJ6BNi2 — Sankarshan Pandey (@93SP_) December 18, 2024

An emotional moment from the dressing room🌸



Happy Retirement Ravi Ashwin! The streets will never forget how you single handedly helped us win against Pakistan.❤️



Ash Anna Deserved a proper farewell at Chepauk 🥲 #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/z97qp2SHWz — Raghu Yadav (@RaghuR2Y) December 18, 2024

The brave player of Indian cricket world has retired today



Greatest leave ever 💥 #Ashwin #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/nnEwKDA6av — Vikas Rana (@vikas_valmiki99) December 18, 2024

This very heartbreaking to hear Ashwin retiring from international cricket.



He deserves a fairwell match. . .



He should have stayed till end of this WTC cycle.



We will miss you legend.



Never expected his retirement in such a volatile situation of team.#Legend #Ashwin… pic.twitter.com/CYvJvEaefX — Abhay 𝕏 (@Kings_Gambit__) December 18, 2024

Only true Indian cricket fans remember this match saving innings from Ash anna !!



Happy retirement @ashwinravi99 #ThankYouAshwin | #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/BxQfvjELnK — Abhi (@abhi_is_online) December 18, 2024

Played his first day of First-Class cricket on

December 9, 2006.



Played his final day of International cricket on

December 8, 2024.



An exact cycle of 18 years, marked by mind-blowing numbers and moments that scripted a legacy.#Ashwin #Cricket #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mpqSSsobke — Thejas Narayan (@HarishNarayan08) December 18, 2024

Kohli is all of us right now 😭#Ashwin pic.twitter.com/Drtwfhic23 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 18, 2024

#Kumble – Retired after the 3rd match of the BGT series.#Ashwin – Retired after the 3rd match of the BGT series.



Both of them picked 500+ test wickets🫡🌟 pic.twitter.com/hOl9PtFh0d — Naveen 🇮🇳 (@Naveen_Reddy01) December 18, 2024

Ash for the win, forever.