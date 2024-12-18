I still remember watching Ravichandran Ashwin play his first-ever game for CSK. I was a huge IPL fan back then and never missed a match. I probably remember his debut because his bowling action seemed so simple, yet so effective. Probably I remember him more because he looked like any high school senior of mine. I have always had a fascination with Ashwin. He mostly had a calm demeanor, yet never shied away from a good duel with the opponents.
Despite letting his slow balls do the wizardry, he could do everything a paceman could. Spinners are generally not supposed to bowl in the initial powerplay or the death overs. Ashwin had mastered them both. Who can forget that last-over miracle in the 2013 Champions Trophy final against England?
This morning, Ashwin said his goodbyes to playing cricket for India. As one of the greatest minds ever to play cricket retires as one of the legends of the game, here’s how Twitter bid farewell to his career of many Kutti stories, each with unparalleled impact on India’s win.
Ash for the win, forever.