Rahul Dravid has just been appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian men's cricket team. While this doesn't come as a surprise, it is still a damn good reason to celebrate. Boy, the Diwali gifts just keep on coming, huh?
Indian Twitter, too, has been celebrating since hearing the news.
Congratulations Rahul Dravid for becoming the coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Indian players will be hugely benefitted with his vast experience. Wishing him the very best to take Indian cricket to greater heights.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 3, 2021
I think Rahul Dravid is going to make a fantastic head coach for #India …— DHARMENDRA KUMAR YADAV (@Im_monster_45) November 3, 2021
Rahul Dravid & Virat! Both of my favs together.. Can't wait!! https://t.co/TQ03IBie2j— R (@rradha28) November 3, 2021
So Ganguly is the BCCI president and Dravid is the coach!!!— Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) November 3, 2021
Gets you nostalgic about that 1996 morning at Lords, doesnt it??
Many congratulations to #Rahul_dravid on becoming the head coach of the Indian team.— Shrish Raj Mishra● (@shrishmishra21) November 3, 2021
Apposite and intelligent appointment by the BCCI to name Rahul Dravid as the head coach. He has worked with the youngsters before and will be the right man for us to usher into a new epoch of Indian cricket to achieve the target of winning ICC tournaments again. #BCCI #India https://t.co/mCvDapkS0f— EswarPillai (@EswarPillai) November 3, 2021
Yessss great news!! Now Ravi Shastri should start commentary again and we'll be back to winning icc trophies😂#Rahuldravid #Headcoach https://t.co/IyiyFdChZz— Sohil Sheth (@sohilsheth_21) November 3, 2021
Rahul dravid will contribute more to the indian men's team. He's the best coach in the country right now.— ஸ்ரீஹரி 🇮🇳 (@shrihari_tweets) November 3, 2021
But personally I'll appoint the best coach to the U19 team as they need good coach when compare to senior team.
Basement should be strong#Rahuldravid #Dravid #India https://t.co/4anMtFxdn7
Best person to Coach India… the future of Indian cricket is in safe hand… @BCCI @SGanguly99 https://t.co/83CfpkgLf4— Nikhil Thakkar (@niks230384) November 3, 2021
Hopefully start of new fearless era for India which will dominate the world under the able guidance of a gem @BCCI #India https://t.co/fY8RQyb8Vk— Akshat Tiwari (@Akshat5797) November 3, 2021