The first Test between India and New Zealand turned out to be a thriller with the hosts braving through and earning a well-deserved draw.

It was a bummer for the Indian cricket fans as the team was on the top for most of the game but a good match is a good match.

And it was good partly because of a competitive field, for which the groundsmen were given monetary compensation for ₹35,000 by coach Rahul Dravid

The uncommon gesture is a very welcome move to credit those who work day and night to bring us the matches we love so much. 

We love a sporting coach for ourselves.