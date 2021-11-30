The first Test between India and New Zealand turned out to be a thriller with the hosts braving through and earning a well-deserved draw.

It was a bummer for the Indian cricket fans as the team was on the top for most of the game but a good match is a good match.

And it was good partly because of a competitive field, for which the groundsmen were given monetary compensation for ₹35,000 by coach Rahul Dravid.

He has always been different from the rest and India's new head coach #RahulDravid proved it once again by giving Green Park's groundstaff, led by Shiv Kumar, ₹35,000 for preparing a sporting pitch for the first Test against #NewZealand.https://t.co/1DpWhr5Nmf — The Hindu - Sports (@TheHinduSports) November 29, 2021

The uncommon gesture is a very welcome move to credit those who work day and night to bring us the matches we love so much.

We love a sporting coach for ourselves.