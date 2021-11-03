After the World Cup, the first assignment for India's men's cricket team will be the series against New Zealand.

This will also be the series where we will find a new captain for the T20 side and a new coach.

The search for the latter has formally ended with Rahul Dravid's appointment.

Rahul Dravid has been appointed the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men). The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand: BCCI pic.twitter.com/tHBGwfjb00 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

The news is likely to generate a great deal of excitement among the Indian cricket fans, who still look up to Rahul as an idol and probably always will.

Dravid officially appointed head coach pic.twitter.com/UxVn6BOuXq — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 3, 2021

Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach of #TeamIndia



Best News of the day 💙 pic.twitter.com/fdo2VFvN9r — ಹರ್ಷ 🐼 (@grharsh) November 3, 2021

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mr Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach - Team India (Senior Men)



More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the Indian head coach @BCCI @aajtak @sports_tak — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 3, 2021

JUST IN: Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's team 🏏



"Under Mr. Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," he said.



He will take over after the ongoing #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yKy0ohJl5a — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 3, 2021

This is good. This is so good.