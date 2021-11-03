After the World Cup, the first assignment for India's men's cricket team will be the series against New Zealand. 

This will also be the series where we will find a new captain for the T20 side and a new coach. 

The search for the latter has formally ended with Rahul Dravid's appointment. 

The news is likely to generate a great deal of excitement among the Indian cricket fans, who still look up to Rahul as an idol and probably always will. 

This is good. This is so good.