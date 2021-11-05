Pakistanis are passionate people are everything they do, they do with full heart, head, and emotions. We love that. It's like watching a reality show. Here are a few reasons to support that claim.

1. There are walkouts.

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar walked out of a show where he featured as an analyst. This was after the host called him "rude" and said that the former pacer can leave if he wants.

Oh boy Fight between Shoaib Akhtar n Dr NN: pic.twitter.com/tEJvzo9NQy — Hassan (@iamhassan9) October 26, 2021

WOW!!!! Shoaib Akhtar just walks out of PTV Sports during live show. "jis tarah national TV par mere sath behave kiya gaya hai, I don't think I should be sitting here. I am resigning from PTV" Right thing to do after Dr Nauman Niaz insulting a national hero on national TV. 👏 https://t.co/vmA0BtbaDU pic.twitter.com/EPuqzweoqr — Hassan (@iamhassan9) October 26, 2021

2. Things get random very quickly, very often.

For instance, this video of Pakistani cricket greats discussing the missing finger of Waqar Younis, and having the best time. Waqar also looks so happy. Like, what is happening?

This is not a cricket show it's a sitcom🤣 pic.twitter.com/7ov5zzEDsJ — Zak (@Zakr1a) October 27, 2021

3. The viewers are really invested in the whole thing.

Way too much, sometimes. Which results in broken TVs.

Memes.

Na partition hoti na hum zaleel ho rahe hote — Aleena (@Aalseena_) June 16, 2019

Some more memes.

When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 16, 2019

And a lot of sentiment.

4. People keep throwing shade at each other.

Most of it is from Shoiab Akhtar alone!

5. They start following alternate careers after their main stint.

By that we mean, YouTube.

