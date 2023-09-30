Tennis Superstars Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale made the country proud by winning Gold in Tennis Mixed Doubles at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian duo beat the Chinese Taipei’s Tsung-hao Huang and Liang En-shuo 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 in the final in Hangzhou. With this, Rutuja Bhosale brought in her maiden Asian Games medal, and Rohan Bopanna became a two-time champion.

The entire country is beaming with pride, here’s what people are saying on the internet.

🇮🇳 सुहानी तिवारी

Congratulations to the fantastic duo.