Smith return confirmed as Aussies reveal XI for Grenada Test



The Legend Is Back!

Steve Smith’s healing skills are next level, dude went full Wolverine. Remember, he dislocated his right little finger during the World Test Championship final, but here he is, back in action just 20 days later, as if nothing ever happened. Fans are officially convinced he’s hiding mutant DNA. Maybe all that Vegemite finally paid off?





Thanos Tried, Smith Denied!

Smith’s absence in the first Test hit hard, no wonder the vibes felt like post-Thanos snap silence. But now that he’s home, memes compare his comeback to reversing one of the biggest disasters in MCU history. Like the team needed just one all-rounder to bring balance, and poof, Smith’s back! It’s cricket’s own Endgame moment.





Rajnikanth-Style Entry—One Man, Many Legends!

Smith, with 10,000+ Test runs, barged back into the squad like a boss. Memes are making it rain because when Smith’s in the XI, anything is possible.





Back To The Future—Smith Edition!

Australia’s top order was having more problems than an engineering student before internals. Memes are straight up showing Smith as Marty McFly, traveling back in time to save the squad just when things looked iffy.

