India is playing Afghanistan in our third match of the T20 World Cup 2021. While many might consider this to be a dead rubber as far as the Indian cricket team is concerned, winning this game would mean we still have an outside chance of just making it to the semis.

Assuming that we win this and win by a significant margin, that would open our account in the group and we will be sat at the fourth position with 2 points.

Now to make it to the semis, we will need to win the next two matches against Scotland and Namibia by extraordinary margins as well, to compensate for the huge losses we had against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Now that is part of what we can achieve. What follows will be waiting for some other results.

New Zealand will have to lose at least one its next 3 games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. That will leave them tied with India at 6 points, which is where the Net Run Rate comes into play.

So, let's hope one of them does the job for us. It's sad state of affairs but it's all we have got right now.