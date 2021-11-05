India has defeated Scotland by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup. KL Rahul's quickfire 50 meant that India chased down 86 runs in mere 6.3 overs to take out Net Run Rate above the Kiwi. Given how dominant we were today, it really doesn't come as a surprise that Twitter has come up with a lot of jokes!

After come back of Indian Cricket Team in last match. Other Team' reaction . 🇮🇳 RT and Like ❤️#INDvsSCO #India pic.twitter.com/h0PFl3fWRi — Amit Kumar (@MrAmit1086) November 5, 2021

#IndiaVsScotland #INDvsSCO

Those who are trolling Virat for him being a bad captain pic.twitter.com/6SQ4FkxSSl — Anuman Dwivedi (@Anuman_Dwivedi) November 5, 2021

~ KL rehol & reuhit seorma were playing Cricket 07 powered by EA sports. #INDvsSCO — Dr•_•Murphy/ India 💙 (@notsochaiwala) November 5, 2021

KL Rahul is the most elegant destructive batsman in the world cricket right now. He makes hitting boundaries ridiculously easy! India is lucky to have such a performing powerhouse of talent!#INDvsSCO #KLRahul #T20WorldCup — Raman Gujral (@gujral_raman5) November 5, 2021

#INDvsSCO Jahan match start hota hai wahan tema India n match khatm Kiya🇳🇪🇳🇪#Happy winning movement ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/YzcQ5DI2IV — Aisa chaursiya (@aisa834073) November 5, 2021

Alright then Afghanistan, Lajpat Nagar ke khaane ki kasam hai tumko, bas NZ jeet jaao!