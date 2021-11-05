India has defeated Scotland by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup. KL Rahul's quickfire 50 meant that India chased down 86 runs in mere 6.3 overs to take out Net Run Rate above the Kiwi. Given how dominant we were today, it really doesn't come as a surprise that Twitter has come up with a lot of jokes! 

Alright then Afghanistan, Lajpat Nagar ke khaane ki kasam hai tumko, bas NZ jeet jaao!