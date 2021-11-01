Following India's loss to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021, which essentially knocks India out of the tournament, the team has seen a variety of trolling and abuse on social media. Not from every Indian fan, but enough. In light of this, Pakistan's Mohammed Amir has tweeted in support of the Indian team, saying that its okay to have a bad day in cricket.

I still believe India is a best team its just a matter of having good time or bad time but abusing player's and their family is such a shame don't forget end of the day it's just a game of cricket. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 1, 2021

Amir's tweet has had Indians praising him for the show of solidarity and sportsmanship.

When the biggestrivals make more sense than our own fans https://t.co/sByoSzD5A9 — RMA AJAY☄️ (@90minEqualizer) November 1, 2021

Even our opponents consider India as best team but our own people will target our players, disrespect,troll them . https://t.co/iw5pgMvbrD — Khushal Gautam (@Khushal_Gautam1) November 1, 2021

Thanks for your support 🙏 https://t.co/1Oso31nqfx — Raj K (@imRaja41) November 1, 2021

❤️ love, and respect for saying this,! https://t.co/SFozRaaojk — rajarshi (@rajarshi) November 1, 2021

He is truly a sensible cricket fan❤ https://t.co/qFMSzIoBzx — ♤ADVAIT♤ (@ADVAITP38801054) November 1, 2021

A Pakistani cricketer is having more sense and empathy towards Indian players than few so called Indian "fans". https://t.co/UaOgdw0O3K — Chinmayee (@chinmayayy) November 1, 2021

Isi se kuch seekh lo.



U dont have to involve families when a team loses a match in any sport. And, threatening to Rape a players daughter just goes to show what pathetic mindsets our people have. 👎👎👎👎 https://t.co/R9UwkOG61U — VIKRAM TUTEJA (@vikram_tuteja) November 1, 2021

This is called Game spirit ❤️ https://t.co/zLs2HwfobV — Wear Mask Be safe (@AR_B_7777) November 1, 2021

We all need to be standing right by our team right now. This is when they need us the most.