Following India's loss to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021, which essentially knocks India out of the tournament, the team has seen a variety of trolling and abuse on social media. Not from every Indian fan, but enough. In light of this, Pakistan's Mohammed Amir has tweeted in support of the Indian team, saying that its okay to have a bad day in cricket.

Amir's tweet has had Indians praising him for the show of solidarity and sportsmanship. 

We all need to be standing right by our team right now. This is when they need us the most. 