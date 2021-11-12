I remember the cricket World Cup, 2003. My 7-year-old brain couldn't fully grasp the concept of being devoted to your team, but it understood that enough to make me not want to learn 2*2 multiplication the next day. I was sad.

It is equally sad to see Pakistani cricket fans, little kids, crying over the team's loss to Australia in the semifinal of the World T20.

They shouldn't have to feel this way.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the stadium too, where children were seen sobbing and it just broke our hearts.

nothing hurts me more than watching those little 4 year old kids crying after Pakistan defeat cricket is in blood of this nation. — Mirzay. (@JackSparrow302) November 12, 2021

Mjhe nai pata dubara karao match pic.twitter.com/4nz88Kunc7 — Yakta | Bisma Stan Acc (@yakta_) November 11, 2021

I know sport can sometimes be cruel but I cannot see children crying..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 11, 2021

This is where we draw the line. A hard no to this.