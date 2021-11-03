Finally, Team India seems to be getting its groove back. Batting first against Afghanistan in the World T20 encounter between the sides, the team didn't concede a single wicket, as the openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul went on to score 74 and 69 respectively.

Obviously, this got people thinking, "Why were they not doing this before?". That's fair too. Here are some reactions on India's innings.

See? It was just a matter of time.