Finally, Team India seems to be getting its groove back. Batting first against Afghanistan in the World T20 encounter between the sides, the team didn't concede a single wicket, as the openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul went on to score 74 and 69 respectively.
Obviously, this got people thinking, "Why were they not doing this before?". That's fair too. Here are some reactions on India's innings.
Now, THATS the India we are used to seeing 👏👏👍👍. #INDvAFG #ind #AFGvIND #afg #T20WorldCup— RK (@RK_sports) November 3, 2021
India's attacking shot percentage in the first four overs:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 3, 2021
v #PAK 29%
v #NZ 42%
v #AFG 58%#T20WorldCup
#India start strong, At the end of first powerplay score stands as— Digital2 Sports (@Digital2Sports) November 3, 2021
IND 53-0 (6) #T20WorldCup #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #INDvsAFG #Afg #ind pic.twitter.com/LOd9D9OdDl
Powerplay without casualty and plenty of runs scored, first time in this tournament for India, brings glad tidings— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 3, 2021
This time Team India won't be disappointing uss. 🙏❤— Priya Chand (@preeyayay) November 3, 2021
Those who were abusing and spamming hate to the team when they weren't in good form , are you not ashamed of yourself being happy on their comeback now 😏— shaista sayyid (@ShaistaTheGreat) November 3, 2021
Much respect team
We're with you all the time ♥️
Lot's of love#IndiavsAfghanistan #indiancricket #india
Rohit, when in good form, is a treat to watch man. The ease in those shots, marvelous. Missed this batting in 1st 2 matches. #IndianCricketTeam #indiancricket #INDvsAFG— The Legend (@TheLegend1845) November 3, 2021
Where has been this Indian team the last two matches? #IndiavsAfghanistan #T20WorldCup21 #RohithSharma #KLRahul— RG Praveen (@rg_praveen) November 3, 2021
Indian openers bringing their A game finally. Should have done this in the last two matches— Mr. Venkat (@zer0by0) November 3, 2021
I think someone told the team they had 4 warm up matches because that's how they played the last two matches. Good aggressive positive start from Rahul and Rohit #INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup— Vinay Ramachandran (@VRAMtheboss) November 3, 2021
We all expected this batting from them in the previous two matches✨🥺— Deep Nikil Raj (@DeepNikil1997) November 3, 2021
Did they used their dupes to play in the previous two matches 😭😒 #INDvsAFG #ind— ＾𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂＾ (@its_Natasha1) November 3, 2021
See? It was just a matter of time.