Finally, Team India seems to be getting its groove back. Batting first against Afghanistan in the World T20 encounter between the sides, the team didn't concede a single wicket, as the openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul went on to score 74 and 69 respectively.

Obviously, this got people thinking, "Why were they not doing this before?". That's fair too. Here are some reactions on India's innings.

Powerplay without casualty and plenty of runs scored, first time in this tournament for India, brings glad tidings — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 3, 2021

Those who were abusing and spamming hate to the team when they weren't in good form , are you not ashamed of yourself being happy on their comeback now 😏

Much respect team

We're with you all the time ♥️

Lot's of love#IndiavsAfghanistan #indiancricket #india — shaista sayyid (@ShaistaTheGreat) November 3, 2021

Rohit, when in good form, is a treat to watch man. The ease in those shots, marvelous. Missed this batting in 1st 2 matches. #IndianCricketTeam #indiancricket #INDvsAFG — The Legend (@TheLegend1845) November 3, 2021

Indian openers bringing their A game finally. Should have done this in the last two matches — Mr. Venkat (@zer0by0) November 3, 2021

I think someone told the team they had 4 warm up matches because that's how they played the last two matches. Good aggressive positive start from Rahul and Rohit #INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup — Vinay Ramachandran (@VRAMtheboss) November 3, 2021

We all expected this batting from them in the previous two matches✨🥺 — Deep Nikil Raj (@DeepNikil1997) November 3, 2021

Did they used their dupes to play in the previous two matches 😭😒 #INDvsAFG #ind — ＾𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂＾ (@its_Natasha1) November 3, 2021

See? It was just a matter of time.