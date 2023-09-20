The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is almost here, and there’s evidently a lot of enthusiasm. Exhibit A: We now have an anthem, where the literal theme is ‘josh‘, which is well, per usual, quite high. Titled Dil Jashn Bole, the anthem stars Ranveer Singh, and the music is given by Pritam, whereas the lyrics have been written by Shloke Lal and Saaveri Verma.

This high-on-energy music video shows Ranveer Singh in a train called the ‘One Day Xpress’. Like every other thing the actor does, we cannot imagine anyone else doing what he does here. The 2023 anthem is not just about the energy, but also about the celebration, which the song and video are literally about.

Ranveer Singh dances, raps, acts and more with other talented content creators and artists, like Viraj Ghelani, Flying Beast and Be YouNick, among others. We also see animated elements, because, why not?

Of course, the internet has opinions.

2015 and 2011 anthem clears, this is not giving World Cup vibes. This sounds more like a Bollywood song. We expected better @BCCI @ICC — Pr𝕏tham (@78thCenturyWhxn) September 20, 2023

Dil Jashn Jashn Bole hookline is quite catchy tbh — sohom ʲᵃʷᵃⁿ ᵉʳᵃ (@AwaaraHoon) September 20, 2023

De ghuma ke >>>>>dil jashn bole — Saurabh Raj (@sraj57454) September 20, 2023

Le me thinking How to unhear this this 😭🤢 pic.twitter.com/sGXY1EhRu8 — Iraj 🌻 (@Iraj_Nouman7) September 20, 2023

This is awesome and catchy. Don't get the hate. Anthem doesn't always have to be anthem. The more you listen to it, more you start liking it — Aman (@CricketSatire) September 20, 2023

Only indians will understand this . — Er.Atul Vaidya🇮🇳🚩 (@atulvai04795672) September 20, 2023

Good anthem equally good as 2011 😍😍🔥 — Abdul Rafay 🇵🇰 (@rafayhassan17) September 20, 2023

It’s A Party Song Guys 🥳👯‍♀️

Literally Didn’t Fell Goosebumps

Disappointed 😞 — Zaib Khan (@zaibkhan33001) September 20, 2023

De ghuma ke from 2011 world cup stands as the best Anthem till date❤❤💯 — SaRath_SPs (@Sarathps1111) September 20, 2023

Watch the video here:

A lot of opinions.

All images are screenshots from the video on YouTube.