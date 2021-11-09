Captain Virat Kholi, played his final game as India’s T20 captain, as Team India beat Namibia by nine wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 match in Dubai on Monday.
Recently in September, Virat announced that he would step down as captain of the Indian T20 team after the ongoing ICC event.
Twitter fans hail Virat Kholi was his contribution to India, as we see it's flooded with so much love for him.
Started his T20 Captaincy In 2017 and his captain legacy going to end today . He made Many records by winning Series against SENA countries in their Home Thank you for making India Proud in many stages ❤️#viratkholi @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/IrWg4ykULn— KiRAN (@Duggavati_kiran) November 8, 2021
Dear @imVkohli,— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 8, 2021
It has been an honour and a privilege to witness you lead the country with passion and aggression in your years as captain of the National T20 team. 💙
Thank you for all the lessons you’ve taught us along the way 🙌#T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/pMB6ryT30j
From this To this— Hero Hiralal (@the_herohiralal) November 8, 2021
We've seen a great batsman becoming a great captain of this shorter format.#ThankYouViratKohli pic.twitter.com/4sSO4nxlv8
Thank You Champ 💓 For Everything You Have Done To Shorter Format 👏🏻🙌🏼 & Keep Entertaining Us In Long Format's 🥳🥁 @imVkohli#ThankYouViratKohli 🇮🇳👑 pic.twitter.com/dS97bu0sVc— Mani Shankar Nekkalapu (@shankarnekkalap) November 8, 2021
Probably the unluckiest captian India has ever had💔 #ThankYouViratKohli— yatin gandhi (@yatingandhi03) November 8, 2021
For being the leader who lead the team from the front
Will always feel sad that u haven't got the kind of end of Captaincy that u deserved💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5U9K8wzS1X
Highest Win % as a T20 international Captain .— Mani Shankar Nekkalapu (@shankarnekkalap) November 8, 2021
Virat Kohli - 63.37%
Eoin Morgan - 62.32%
Daren Sammy - 59.57%
And Virat Kohli is the only Indian Captain to win series in sena countries .
Captaincy level 🔥🔥🇮🇳#ThankyouViratKohli pic.twitter.com/gNk2UBzquL
T20I series wins in SENA and many good T20 memories 💥💯🇮🇳 . #ThankYouViratKohli the T20 skipper ❤️ . pic.twitter.com/cAHql5aNSX— Goutham (@thisis_Goutham_) November 8, 2021
“Our Country is glad to have you, and we’re grateful for your contribution to the Indian cricket . May your decision bring you much happiness and fulfillment.” ❤ #ThankYouViratKohli #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/3akvIho40E— Barsha Vkohli 🇮🇳 (@barshaVkohli18) November 8, 2021
thank you skip, thank you for everything 🤍 #ThankYouViratKohli pic.twitter.com/XGn0plLOY1— su (@suhaanasuffer) November 8, 2021
Trophies don't define any player their legacy does. Thank You for your Memories Captain Virat Kohli. ❤️— THAT'S WHO I'M (@JustinOffcl) November 8, 2021
THE MAN OF BIG STAGE BIG OCCASION !!!! 💙🐐 pic.twitter.com/qbgf61fv08
Bliss 😻💥 #ThankYouViratKohli 😟 pic.twitter.com/WnySoINzJm— Jack kuruvilla ❤️ (@kuruvila_vj) November 8, 2021
Also read: Dear Virat, This Isn't How We Wanted Things To End, But Thank You For Being Our Captain