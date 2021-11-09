Captain Virat Kholi, played his final game as India’s T20 captain, as Team India beat Namibia by nine wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 match in Dubai on Monday.

Recently in September, Virat announced that he would step down as captain of the Indian T20 team after the ongoing ICC event.

Twitter fans hail Virat Kholi was his contribution to India, as we see it's flooded with so much love for him. 

Also read: Dear Virat, This Isn't How We Wanted Things To End, But Thank You For Being Our Captain