You might have heard many inspirational stories from across fields about how one didn't give up and rose high in his/her career through immense determination. However, this is not enough. Sometimes, sheer luck helps in giving a nudge to the journey including a lot of hard work involved.

Just like it did for leg-spinner Pravin Tambe, who got a chance to play in the Indian Premier League at the age of 41 for the first time. Tambe made his professional cricket debut with the IPL in 2013 and represented Rajasthan Royals in the initial stage of his career which apparently happened by chance.

Pravin Tambe
Source: IPL/BCCI

A Twitter user, @RandomCricketP1, compiled Pravin Tambe's journey of rising as an IPL star in a thread.

Let's delve into it via these tweets.

'In early 2013, after having captained DY Patil's B team for years, Pravin Tambe was asked to also take up the coaching duties.'

'Cricket had meant everything to him since he fell in love with it while watching his father play for Johnson and Johnson as a kind.'

'In the invitation T20 tournament that year B team that Tambe was coaching had Rahul Sharma, the Indian leg-spinner who had played 4 ODIs for India.'

'Sharma had to pull out because of a last minute injury, leading to Tambe taking the main spinner's duties for the team.'

Meanwhile, 'Rajasthan Royals had two finger spinners in Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan but no leg-spinner'

'The RR scouts were zeroing in on him during the tournament'

'Once he impressed (Rahul) Dravid and (Paddy) Upton in the trials, Tambe found his way to the RR squad at the age of 41 for IPL 2013.'

Netizens are loving this fascinating thread about Tambe's career:

                    - @SundSara

Pravin Tambe's story is definitely a happy ending, when looked at it as a biography. And it is inspiring, all due to his hardwork and grit. But there are and will be 1000s Pravin Tambe who never got the chance they deserved. I know I'm being pessimistic but that's the reality.

                    - @IndianKopite

In case you wish to know more about his story, watch Kaun Pravin Tambe?, a biographical sports drama film based on his life. Actor Shreyas Talpade played the titular role in the movie that released in April this year. It is available on Disney+Hotstar.

What a journey, Pravin Tambe!