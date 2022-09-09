Finally! Team India's star batter Virat Kohli ended the wait for an international century, he scored the glorious 100 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai.

He did so only in 53 balls, continuing on his impressive run of form since his return to Team India in the continental tournament. With this century, he secured the highest score of 122* in all of Asia Cup 2022.

The batsman looked visibly elated and relieved, finally hitting back at critics and haters asking him to step down from the team.

Kohli's last century in international cricket came in November 2019 against Bangladesh. This was his 71st international hundred, as he equaled Australia's batting great Ricky Ponting. Only Sachin Tendulkar stays ahead of Kohli now. In the game, he opened the innings alongside stand-in skipper KL Rahul.

However, it is unfair to say that this is Kohli's revival. The batsman has had a wonderful Asia Cup 2022 even without the century.

Throughout the tournament, he lived up to his ‘run-machine’ tag. He roared back to top form by slamming a sensational half-century against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. He hit a total of 20 fours, thr highest across the tournament, and 11 sixers, the highest for India.

Kohli is the second-highest run-getter in the Asia Cup 2022. He has amassed 154 runs from the first 3 matches of the tournament hosted by Sri Lanka in the UAE. Additionally, he is the all-time leading run-getter in the history of the Asia Cup (T20I format).

Making the most of his month-long break in the build-up to the Asia Cup 2022, Kohli played his comeback match against Pakistan. He scored a gritty 35 off 34 balls against Pakistan. Before the century, Kohli had scored two fifties in the Asia Cup, 59* against Hong Kong and 60 against Pakistan.

Kohli scripts 2 magnificent world records with a sensational fifty against Pakistan, and tops Asia Cup 2022 run-scoring chart averaging 76.75, Kohli has a strike rate of 118.07 in the Asia Cup. With his three half-centuries, he scored the most 50+ scores in the tournament.

In the 5 matches of the tournament, Kohli scored a total of 276 runs and became the leading run-getter in Asia Cup 2022. He also scored the best average of 92.

Even without a century, he made vital contributions and scored many fifty-plus scores. However, he was still considered out of form or struggling. And so, after the century, he took an aim at his critics for being unfair to his contributions.

"What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough," said Kohli, after the match.

He never really went anywhere to "finally arrive" with his century. Virat Kohli is known for being one of the top batsmen in the world and has lived up to the title again.