India is playing the second Test against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru and the love of the city for RCB's main man, Virat Kohli, has been unreal

To the point that the fans entered the ground during the game yesterday. Now, breaching security rules during a match is neither acceptable nor safe, so if people can please stop with it, that'll be great.

Having acknowledged that, I have to say some scenes from yesterday's match were hilarious. Fans did not just enter the ground, they also got selfies clicked with Virat Kohli, who humbly obliged (may have been better not to indulge but we understand his position).

As the police chased around the rowdy group, some of them managed to find the time for pictures and it's this guy in particular who remained unfazed.

He is posing!

People were quick to notice the confidence of the young man, and here are some of the reactions to his picture.

The dude was just having the time of his life.

India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test, with a few individual records to boast. If the visitors lose the second match, they will go back without a single victory or a draw in the whole tour.