India is playing the second Test against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru and the love of the city for RCB's main man, Virat Kohli, has been unreal.

To the point that the fans entered the ground during the game yesterday. Now, breaching security rules during a match is neither acceptable nor safe, so if people can please stop with it, that'll be great.

Having acknowledged that, I have to say some scenes from yesterday's match were hilarious. Fans did not just enter the ground, they also got selfies clicked with Virat Kohli, who humbly obliged (may have been better not to indulge but we understand his position).

Tell me how can you hate Virat Kohli 🐐 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/GTXINyIfP9 — Arafat (KB9 era) (@imarafaat7) March 13, 2022

Virat Kohli asking security not to do anything against fans, nice gesture from Kohli. pic.twitter.com/tpfTPoafsf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2022

Three fans entered the playing arena and two of them managed to get a selfie with Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/1y8XPkMuMZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022

As the police chased around the rowdy group, some of them managed to find the time for pictures and it's this guy in particular who remained unfazed.

He is posing!

People were quick to notice the confidence of the young man, and here are some of the reactions to his picture.

iss bhai ka 1% confidence bhi mil jaye toh zindagi safal hai 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wVF3mraqA3 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 13, 2022

😂😂pic looks like that virat Kohli took selfie with him after breaching security 😭 https://t.co/9Nh4vdpYv9 — Mustafa (@MustafaSays_) March 14, 2022

Still thinking about this guy 😂😂 https://t.co/o0TVpeKpVF — ' (@Ashwin_tweets_) March 14, 2022

Ya kohli ka fan hai ya kohli iska😂😂 https://t.co/6tgx7p8LAT — Vaibhav Dubey (@imVaibhav_7) March 13, 2022

Bhai ka bas 1% confidence kohli k pass aa gya n toh century pakka dekhna !!

😓 https://t.co/KGOwX8uhzC — _ànkiiit🥳 (@_whiitedragon) March 13, 2022

The dude was just having the time of his life.

India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test, with a few individual records to boast. If the visitors lose the second match, they will go back without a single victory or a draw in the whole tour.