It's no secret that cricket is a religion in India. And after India's consecutive loss at the ongoing T20 World Cup series, captain Virat Kohli was subjected to excessive abuse online.

Virat Kohli
Source: Hindustan Times

But now, people have come out in his support, with fans talking about how a few matches do not define a person's career: 

Kohli isn't the only cricketer to receive abuse online. Fellow cricketer Mohammad Shami was also viciously trolled after India's loss, and Kohli stood up for him. In fact, in a despicable act, Kohli's 10-month-old daughter was issued rape threats as well. While it's understandable to feel upset over losing the match, it's important to remember that abusing and trolling someone is never acceptable. 