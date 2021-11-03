It's no secret that cricket is a religion in India. And after India's consecutive loss at the ongoing T20 World Cup series, captain Virat Kohli was subjected to excessive abuse online.

But now, people have come out in his support, with fans talking about how a few matches do not define a person's career:

One bad season doesn't mean he is finished...

Dear virat,



You are Pride of this Nation.

Always stand with you 💙

Dear virat,

You are Pride of this Nation.

Always stand with you 💙

WE LOVE YOU❤️ STAY HAPPY ALWAYS✨🥰

Actually, he don't want any kind of credit, he never ask for it. At least don't show hate this man. He doesn't deserve such hatred when team lose.#viratkholi

Dear @imVkohli always with u❤️ pic.twitter.com/MpStlkEnJI — Karan Singh (@Mr_Karan_80) November 2, 2021

Dear Virat,

M gonna tell my kids dt You were the best cricketer in world.

Dear Virat,

M gonna tell my kids dt You were the best cricketer in world.

I love you forever!

Dear virat ,



Success gives you the fans , failure gives you the true fans .



Dear virat ,

Success gives you the fans , failure gives you the true fans .

We are with you , you are our CAPTAIN .

Dear Virat ,

We are always with you .

Dear Virat ,

We are always with you .

A true Indian will always back his team .

Ten months old daughter of virat kholi and anushka sharma is brought under debate by Indian cricketers fans and getting rape threats !!

Ten months old daughter of virat kholi and anushka sharma is brought under debate by Indian cricketers fans and getting rape threats !!

Being a citizen of India we are with you #viratkholi and #AnushkaSharma !! May God protect your daughter and your family!!

Dear virat

I love you forever and never let you down champ !!

it was an promise taken when I felt gooseebumps by seeing tat vintage virat !! Tat kohli is there.. you can make it up 💥

Get up hero... Its time for the show #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/A9LdV3HumM — aj_creationns (@aj_creationns) November 3, 2021

Always with you Thalaivaa

Kohli isn't the only cricketer to receive abuse online. Fellow cricketer Mohammad Shami was also viciously trolled after India's loss, and Kohli stood up for him. In fact, in a despicable act, Kohli's 10-month-old daughter was issued rape threats as well. While it's understandable to feel upset over losing the match, it's important to remember that abusing and trolling someone is never acceptable.