The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup game yesterday was special for both teams. While Hong Kong deserves immense credit for the way they fought against one of the best teams in the sport, there was much to celebrate for the Indian squad, including the victory.

You got to hand it to Hong Kong for a spirited performance. These players aren’t professional cricketers…HK cricket doesn’t have the money to take care of their livelihood. They work as professionals in other walks of life to pursue their dream of playing cricket. Bravo 🙌 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 31, 2022

What stood out for India was the partnership between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom scored half-centuries and it was the former captain's reaction to his newer teammate that became one to cherish.

As SKY was walking down the field after India's innings, Virat, who was standing near the boundary 'bowed' to him as a gesture of appreciation.

Visibly flushed, SKY hugged him and both went back to the pavilion.

Take A Bow To This Brilliant Partnership and massive innings of Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav 🇮🇳😍

Oh Virat The Way You Bows Down ❤️@imVkohli | @surya_14kumar | #INDvHKG pic.twitter.com/EXJ1yvl3aJ — Anjali ♡ (@imAnjalii718) August 31, 2022

Not only Virat Kohli but the whole country bow down to Suryakumar Yadav. What an exceptional talent. pic.twitter.com/HYNh0mKJCb — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) August 31, 2022

#INDvsHKG: Virat Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav at the end of the innings😍 pic.twitter.com/oPbNMLLNs3 — Hillol J. Deka (@HillolDeka) August 31, 2022

In the post-match conference, SKY was asked about this and he said:

It was actually a heart-warming gesture for me, I have not seen anything like that before. I was wondering why is he not walking with me, he was walking just behind me and later on I told him, let’s walk together. I really enjoyed batting with him, and I told him the same after the innings. We were constantly talking to each other and the game plan was clear. The experience mattered I think, I have not played as many T20I as him, and so I really enjoyed batting with him.

Following the match, Virat also posted a series of pictures on social media, and there too, he mentioned SKY.

Good win today. A special knock by SKY. We'll keep going. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wbSBWqLzOU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2022

It was truly heartwarming for the fans to witness this and here are some of their reactions.

You both rocked ✌🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/slkndMPeg3 — Bhushan Chandel (@bhushan7645) September 1, 2022

Hard batting both ❤️ https://t.co/dUo4WTE9ME — Anurag Meena (@Anurag_o1) September 1, 2022

SKY 🫡 last over 4 sixes 💥💥 https://t.co/0fpuWxhVfT — Mythlee 🇮🇳 ✈︎ (@Mythlee1) September 1, 2022

!!Form is temporary class is permanent !! Here's king wins heart again 🇮🇳 https://t.co/D44sAGuetP — 124. Sridhar (@124Sridhar) September 1, 2022

We love to see this.