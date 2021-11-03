India needs some miracles to make it to the semi-final of World T20, and one of them is for New Zealand to lose at least one match.

And Scotland knew this as they went in for the World Cup encounter against the Kiwis and keeper Matt Cross decided to use this to encourage his teammates.

New Zealand did end up winning the game, but Cross tried his best when he told bowler Chris Greaves, "Cmon Greavo, the whole of India is behind you here".

Cross batted well, too but it was just not meant to be today.

Thanks anyway, Matt.