India needs some miracles to make it to the semi-final of World T20, and one of them is for New Zealand to lose at least one match.

And Scotland knew this as they went in for the World Cup encounter against the Kiwis and keeper Matt Cross decided to use this to encourage his teammates.

New Zealand did end up winning the game, but Cross tried his best when he told bowler Chris Greaves, "Cmon Greavo, the whole of India is behind you here".

Matt Cross : Whole India is Behind You Here 😅#NZvSCO pic.twitter.com/ojCHS0WO7Q — Adesh Ajju (@AjjuAdesh1) November 3, 2021

Scotland wicket-keeper, Matt Cross: "come on greaves whole India behind you". 🤣🤣🤣👌#NZvSCO — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 3, 2021

The whole of India is watching you now for sure Matt Cross #T20WorldCup #NZvSCO — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 3, 2021

Cross batted well, too but it was just not meant to be today.

Matt Cross gives Scotland's chase much-needed impetus with a powerful end to the powerplay #NZvSCO | #T20WorldCup — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 3, 2021

Thanks anyway, Matt.