'Amazing' would be an understatement to define 18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance at the U-19 World Cup.

With a century against Pakistan in the semi-final, he is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

His contributions, though, go way beyond. He has hit 50+ runs 4 times in 5 games. Which means he has rose to the occasion each time, realising his responsibility of being the backbone of the batting line-up.

Something his coach points out to ESPN.

The coach who is in the stands, without the knowledge of his protege. The coach who has promised Yashasvi that he will gift him a car if he emerges as the highest-scorer of the tournament.

From battling poverty, living in tents, selling pani-puri as a 18 yr old to scoring four 50+ scores including a match-winning century in the semi-finals of U-19 WC against Pakistan. Take a bow #YashasviJaiswal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2xbUm7QwSH — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 4, 2020

Whether it was the nerves or the pressure, we are not sure, but Yashasvi had asked his coach Jwala Singh not to attend the tournament being held in South Africa.

However, Singh, who is a father-figure to the batsman could not resist. The moment India sealed the semi-final spot, he reached Potchefstroom, to see Yashasvi realising his dream.

It would be wrong to call it just Yashasvi's dream, though. Playing for India and performing well is something both the coach and the batsman have been working towards.

That's how the journey from selling pani puri to becoming a batting mainstay for the team was carried out.

Jwala Singh, who is also the former coach of Prithvi Shaw, also mentioned how he keeps Yashasvi grounded and makes sure he doesn't get carried away with all the attention he is getting.

Yashasvi Jaiswal what a Player 👌👌👌🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/lWN0ANKpI4 — KaLyan Naidu JSP 🥛✊✊ (@KaLyanLogisa) February 5, 2020

Coming back to the semi-final, Yashasvi ultimately hit a beautiful century and Singh said, "I think I'll reveal it to him now. That I'm here".

Here's hoping the batsman emerges as the highest-scorer and earns the car his coach has been dying to gift him.

You can read the complete interview, here.