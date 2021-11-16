Categories

You'll Not Be Able To Pass This Cricket Quiz If You Were Born After 2000

Ira Shukla

We know, we know, you love cricket. Some of you even call yourself 'cricket geeks', since your knowledge is so great. Well, that's amazing, but let's put you to test, shall we? Here are a list of questions we bet people born after 2000 won't be able to answer.

1. Kapil Dev scored 175 in a crucial World Cup game in 1983, where was the match played?

2. Who was the first overseas player to represent Yorkshire?

3. When did the Indian women's team make its Test debut?

4. Who was the first Indian captain to lead the country to a victory?

5. Which was the first World Cup to use black sight screens?

6. Which was the only team India defeated in the 1975 World Cup?

7. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly first opened for India together in 1996. It was against which team?

8. How many times have Sachin, Ganguly, and Dravid scored a century in the same Test match?

9. Which Indian bowler bowled 21 consecutive maiden overs?

10. What is Ajit Agarkar's middle name?

