You'll Not Be Able To Pass This Cricket Quiz If You Were Born After 2000

We know, we know, you love cricket. Some of you even call yourself 'cricket geeks', since your knowledge is so great. Well, that's amazing, but let's put you to test, shall we? Here are a list of questions we bet people born after 2000 won't be able to answer.

1. Kapil Dev scored 175 in a crucial World Cup game in 1983, where was the match played? via The Indian Express Birmingham Leeds Tunbridge Wells Bristol

2. Who was the first overseas player to represent Yorkshire? via Wikipedia Michael Bevan Tino Best Richie Richardson Sachin Tendulkar

3. When did the Indian women's team make its Test debut? via Wisden 1976 1974 1975 1981

4. Who was the first Indian captain to lead the country to a victory? via Inshorts The Nawab of Pataudi Lala Amarnath Vinoo Mankad Vijay Hazare

5. Which was the first World Cup to use black sight screens? via AE Cricket 1996 1999 1992 1987

6. Which was the only team India defeated in the 1975 World Cup? via India Today England West Indies Zimbabwe East Africa

7. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly first opened for India together in 1996. It was against which team? via Cricshots South Africa New Zealand Australia England

8. How many times have Sachin, Ganguly, and Dravid scored a century in the same Test match? via Quint 3 1 2 0

9. Which Indian bowler bowled 21 consecutive maiden overs? via My Khel Bapu Nadkarni Mohammad Nissar Lala Amarnath Rustomji Jamshedji