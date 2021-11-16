You'll Not Be Able To Pass This Cricket Quiz If You Were Born After 2000

We know, we know, you love cricket. Some of you even call yourself 'cricket geeks', since your knowledge is so great. Well, that's amazing, but let's put you to test, shall we? Here are a list of questions we bet people born after 2000 won't be able to answer.
1. Kapil Dev scored 175 in a crucial World Cup game in 1983, where was the match played?
2. Who was the first overseas player to represent Yorkshire?
via Wikipedia
3. When did the Indian women's team make its Test debut?
via Wisden
4. Who was the first Indian captain to lead the country to a victory?
via Inshorts
5. Which was the first World Cup to use black sight screens?
via AE Cricket
6. Which was the only team India defeated in the 1975 World Cup?
via India Today
7. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly first opened for India together in 1996. It was against which team?
via Cricshots
8. How many times have Sachin, Ganguly, and Dravid scored a century in the same Test match?
via Quint
9. Which Indian bowler bowled 21 consecutive maiden overs?
via My Khel
10. What is Ajit Agarkar's middle name?
via Sport It Now
