It's probably not a bad idea to buy an Apple iPhone from the previous year and if you were planning to buy a new phone, this might be a great opportunity for you.

According to Gadgets Now, e-commerce website, Flipkart recently announced its Republic Day sale. One of the most exciting deals during the sale is on Apple iPhone XS. Currently, the 64GB model of the phone is selling at ₹89,900 on the website.

During the five-day-long sale, Flipkart is offering a massive ₹40,000 discount, after which, the price of the phone will go down to ₹49,900.

For the Republic Day sale, the Walmart-backed online retailer has partnered with ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer an instant 10% discount on all purchases made using these bank cards.

However, if you are planning to buy the latest iPhone 11 series, Flipkart is offering a discount of ₹6,000 on Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.