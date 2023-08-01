Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is soon launching its JioBook Laptop, which is believed to be the cheapest 4G-enabled laptop across the nation.

The brand-new laptop, which comes in blue shade and has an embedded sim card, is available for pre-order through e-commerce websites and other retail stores.

The relatively affordable product has all the features of a laptop, offering JioOS with over 75 shortcuts, native apps, extended display support and touchpad gestures.

Credits: India Today

While some think that it’s an affordable choice, others believe that it can’t be compared to the higher-end laptops. Here’s what they had to say:

Please don't call it a laptop. 🙏



With 11.6" screen, octa-core Mediatek MT 8788 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB (Expandable up to 256GB only), and embedded Jio sim, it is just a tab with a mini keyboard and touchpad. — The Phoenix🐦 (@3011_ajit) August 1, 2023

16k jio laptop is not a competitor for Apple MacBook by any stretch of imagination. They're both catering to totally different markets and clientele. — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) August 1, 2023

This laptop is installed with jio apps like jio cinema with an 11.6 inch screen … Ab padhai kabhi boring nahi hogi .. thanks #JioBook — Ragini Kshirsagar (@ragini_dontmess) July 31, 2023

Good start for the youth of India who are economically weaker section and need laptop for studies . Kudos to Reliance Jio — Subbu (@seenu5121) July 31, 2023

They advertised it as India ka laptop just like they said about jio phone India ka smartphone — Sahil Sharma (@SahilSh28852380) August 1, 2023

This goona not work like phone business perhaps that was profitable because of many prefer button phone. What Microsoft and hp, Lenovo built in years, Ambani want to make it in month with cheaper prices. Laptop need performance, sell will depend on it. — Ritik (@2610_rit) July 31, 2023

The laptop, worth ₹16,499, will go live for sale on August 5, 2023.