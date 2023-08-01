Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is soon launching its JioBook Laptop, which is believed to be the cheapest 4G-enabled laptop across the nation.

The brand-new laptop, which comes in blue shade and has an embedded sim card, is available for pre-order through e-commerce websites and other retail stores.

The relatively affordable product has all the features of a laptop, offering JioOS with over 75 shortcuts, native apps, extended display support and touchpad gestures.

Credits: India Today

While some think that it’s an affordable choice, others believe that it can’t be compared to the higher-end laptops. Here’s what they had to say:

The laptop, worth ₹16,499, will go live for sale on August 5, 2023.