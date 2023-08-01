Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is soon launching its JioBook Laptop, which is believed to be the cheapest 4G-enabled laptop across the nation.
The brand-new laptop, which comes in blue shade and has an embedded sim card, is available for pre-order through e-commerce websites and other retail stores.
The relatively affordable product has all the features of a laptop, offering JioOS with over 75 shortcuts, native apps, extended display support and touchpad gestures.
While some think that it’s an affordable choice, others believe that it can’t be compared to the higher-end laptops. Here’s what they had to say:
The laptop, worth ₹16,499, will go live for sale on August 5, 2023.