After a long wait, OnePlus finally launched their flagships, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. In terms of features, both of these smartphones are on par with all the latest smartphones in the market, which is why people loved the new smartphones.
ONE PLUS 8— Mike Skora (@SkoraMike) April 15, 2020
This is the best looking phone I've ever seen in my life. So clean and these reflections on the back make it so perfect. pic.twitter.com/FRWBeNZJv9
Here is the @OnePlus_UK #OnePlus8Series!— Andy Boxall (@AndyBoxall) April 14, 2020
Yes, the green is beautiful.
The screen on the #OnePlus8Pro is THE reason to buy, it's utterly stunning, and the main camera is also really superb in my (basic) tests so far.
The #OnePlus 8 is more sensibly sized.
Reviews up next! pic.twitter.com/togRtr77B3
Night mode.#oneplus #Oneplus8series #OnePlus8 #OnePlus8Pro pic.twitter.com/CPxhpWsrcu— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 14, 2020
The OnePlus 8 Pro dazzles with one of the best smartphone displays yet and a bevy of eye-catching specs.— IGN (@IGN) April 15, 2020
Our review: https://t.co/7d7UHFLWUe pic.twitter.com/IpUgUC4DsT
The OnePlus 8 Pro has basically everything you want in a phone at a price still lower than its competitors. And it's v beautiful to photograph— Daniel Bader (@journeydan) April 14, 2020
My full review:https://t.co/O9hfHPWQO6 pic.twitter.com/DgiDu9kg4Z
Here is the @OnePlus_UK #OnePlus8Series!— Andy Boxall (@AndyBoxall) April 14, 2020
Yes, the green is beautiful.
The screen on the #OnePlus8Pro is THE reason to buy, it's utterly stunning, and the main camera is also really superb in my (basic) tests so far.
The #OnePlus 8 is more sensibly sized.
Reviews up next! pic.twitter.com/togRtr77B3
NEW VIDEO - OnePlus 8 Pro Review: Finally a Flagship! https://t.co/xxodSUAejL - RT! pic.twitter.com/MKhecIdbpn— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 14, 2020
Nobody should complain at all for these OnePlus 8 Pro prices. OnePlus fans wanted IP68 rating & wireless charging so they gave you all the specs. #OnePlus8SeriesLaunch pic.twitter.com/rpgjSIapjS— mc2_Tech_Reviews (@MarkC609) April 14, 2020
OnePlus 8 Pro review: The flagship killer is now truly just the flagship https://t.co/EH8gnqLsd1 pic.twitter.com/gbWymlKilL— Android Police (@AndroidPolice) April 14, 2020
Here’s my OnePlus 8 Pro review. It’s the first OnePlus phone to directly challenge the Samsung Galaxy S lineup feature-for-feature. https://t.co/HDNPU3xNt5 pic.twitter.com/JQERWsdEHI— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 14, 2020
So here’s the thing, the OnePlus 8 is pretty great, but it comes with those traditional OnePlus compromises in a year when the Pro model doesn’t. The 8 is great, but the 8 Pro is better, and it’s also not ~that~ much more expensive https://t.co/YfZuXrUJnU— jon.porter (@JonPorty) April 14, 2020