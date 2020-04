After a long wait, OnePlus finally launched their flagships, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. In terms of features, both of these smartphones are on par with all the latest smartphones in the market, which is why people loved the new smartphones.

ONE PLUS 8

This is the best looking phone I've ever seen in my life. So clean and these reflections on the back make it so perfect. pic.twitter.com/FRWBeNZJv9 — Mike Skora (@SkoraMike) April 15, 2020

Here is the @OnePlus_UK #OnePlus8Series!

Yes, the green is beautiful.

The screen on the #OnePlus8Pro is THE reason to buy, it's utterly stunning, and the main camera is also really superb in my (basic) tests so far.

The #OnePlus 8 is more sensibly sized.

Reviews up next! pic.twitter.com/togRtr77B3 — Andy Boxall (@AndyBoxall) April 14, 2020

The OnePlus 8 Pro dazzles with one of the best smartphone displays yet and a bevy of eye-catching specs.



Our review: https://t.co/7d7UHFLWUe pic.twitter.com/IpUgUC4DsT — IGN (@IGN) April 15, 2020

The OnePlus 8 Pro has basically everything you want in a phone at a price still lower than its competitors. And it's v beautiful to photograph



My full review:https://t.co/O9hfHPWQO6 pic.twitter.com/DgiDu9kg4Z — Daniel Bader (@journeydan) April 14, 2020

NEW VIDEO - OnePlus 8 Pro Review: Finally a Flagship! https://t.co/xxodSUAejL - RT! pic.twitter.com/MKhecIdbpn — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 14, 2020

Nobody should complain at all for these OnePlus 8 Pro prices. OnePlus fans wanted IP68 rating & wireless charging so they gave you all the specs. #OnePlus8SeriesLaunch pic.twitter.com/rpgjSIapjS — mc2_Tech_Reviews (@MarkC609) April 14, 2020

OnePlus 8 Pro review: The flagship killer is now truly just the flagship https://t.co/EH8gnqLsd1 pic.twitter.com/gbWymlKilL — Android Police (@AndroidPolice) April 14, 2020

Here’s my OnePlus 8 Pro review. It’s the first OnePlus phone to directly challenge the Samsung Galaxy S lineup feature-for-feature. https://t.co/HDNPU3xNt5 pic.twitter.com/JQERWsdEHI — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 14, 2020

So here’s the thing, the OnePlus 8 is pretty great, but it comes with those traditional OnePlus compromises in a year when the Pro model doesn’t. The 8 is great, but the 8 Pro is better, and it’s also not ~that~ much more expensive https://t.co/YfZuXrUJnU — jon.porter (@JonPorty) April 14, 2020